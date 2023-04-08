Frank Lampard's second coming at Chelsea got off to the worst possible start on Saturday afternoon as the Blues lost 1-0 at relegation-threatened Wolverhampton Wanderers.

What happened in Wolves vs Chelsea?

It was the same old story for the west London outfit, as despite Lampard switching to a four-at-the-back formation, his side were still unable to put the ball in the back of the net, meaning they have now averaged less than one goal a game so far this season, with 29 goals in 30 Premier League fixtures.

There was not much that the Blues could have done about Wolves' goal, however, as Matheus Nunes smashed an incredible volley into the top corner from a narrow angle, leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga with no chance in the Chelsea goal.

Lampard's side created very few clear-cut opportunities, with rarely-seen striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang perhaps coming closest when his close-range effort was blocked in the second half.

The result leaves the Blues in 11th position, with any distant hopes of a European finish this season all but over, and Chelsea fans will surely be hoping to see the back of this season, and their ill-equipped interim manager, as soon as possible.

Who was Chelsea's worst player in the defeat at Wolves?

While there were a number of shocking performances from those wearing blue at Molineux, it was the experienced Raheem Sterling who perhaps disappointed most, as the England international continues to struggle since his summer switch from Manchester City.

In 21 Premier League appearances, the 28-year-old has just four goals and two assists, averaging a shocking 6.67/10 rating from WhoScored for his performances, failing to live up to the level he consistently produced in his time under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling was often guilty of missing chances in City's side, but was nearly always in the right place at the right time, and was a constant threat to opposing defences in the Premier League, but that simply hasn't materialised at Chelsea.

As per Sofascore, the winger would earn a 6.5/10 rating for his performance against Julen Lopetegui's side, which was the worst of any Chelsea player to start the game.

During his 65 minutes on the pitch, the former Liverpool man would manage just 28 touches and 13 passes of the ball, which was lower than Kepa's totals on both counts in the Chelsea goal, as he contributed 49 touches and 23 successful passes.

Sterling's woeful pass success rate of 65% represents a significant decrease on the 77.8% he has averaged in the Premier League so far this campaign, while he would also fail with two of his crosses and lose possession on 12 occasions.

Considering Chelsea's woes in front of goal, the winger's wastefulness was lamented on Twitter during the game, as a man of his experience was expected to step up as the Blues continue to toil.

Daily Express reporter Joe Krishnan wrote: "Sterling has been poor today and he's just made a complete mess of a great chance."

Meanwhile, Daily Mail reporter Kamal Sultan added: "Sterling’s decision-making in 2v2 and 2v3 situations is a disgrace."

You would expect far more from a man who earns £325k per week at Stamford Bridge, and it seems as if Sterling will go down in the history books as another shocking signing by Chelsea and Todd Boehly.