Highlights Raheem Sterling has a solid record against Aston Villa, winning 10 out of the 15 meetings and scoring three goals against them while playing for Manchester City.

Sterling has contributed to eight goals in his 15 clashes with Aston Villa, with three goal contributions in the FA Cup, none in the EFL Cup, and five in the Premier League.

When playing at Stamford Bridge, Sterling has a successful home record against Aston Villa, with Villa unable to earn a single point from their four trips to Manchester, resulting in City winning all of these games.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea tenure hasn’t got off to the most seamless start and the pressure is already building after the sheer amount of money that was spent by the club in the summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton boss will be keen to secure a second Premier League win of the season and it is Aston Villa who will stand in their way this weekend.

Raheem Sterling has been one of the brightest sparks in blue so far this year and the English icon could well be the difference-maker when Unai Emery and Aston Villa come to town.

At Football FanCast, we have delved into the history books of this fixture and also the record that Sterling has against the Villains.

What is Raheem Sterling’s goal record against Aston Villa?

Raheem Sterling has faced off against Aston Villa 15 times in all competitions across his career in English football.

The Chelsea man has scored twice in the Premier League against them and also found the back of the net in an FA Cup clash with Villa during his time as a Manchester City player.

All three of his goals in this fixture came whilst he was at the Etihad - he never scored against Villa as a Liverpool player and is yet to get off the mark wearing the blue of Chelsea.

What is Raheem Sterling’s assist record against Aston Villa?

Sterling is quite a versatile attacking player in that he brings both goals and assists to the table.

Villa know this all too well with the Englishman assisting five goals when playing against them.

Two of these came in the only two FA Cup meetings with one league assist coming in his Liverpool tenure, and the other two being from the Manchester City days.

How many goal contributions does Raheem Sterling have against Aston Villa?

Combining the two and Sterling has contributed to eight goals in competitions from his 15 clashes with Aston Villa.

The 28-year-old has three goal contributions in the FA Cup, zero in the EFL Cup and then five from Premier League meetings.

What is Raheem Sterling's head-to-head record against Aston Villa?

Raheem Sterling burst onto the scene with Liverpool, earned a big-money move to Manchester City and now plays in London at Chelsea. These are three of the biggest teams in English football and so he has enjoyed a lot of victories in his esteemed career.

When facing Aston Villa, the England international has a very solid record, winning 10 of the 15 meetings. Meanwhile, two were drawn and the other three went the way of Villa.

As a Liverpool player, Sterling won twice, drew once and actually lost three times whilst the only meeting as a Chelsea man to date saw his side win 2-0 away from home.

What is Raheem Sterling’s home record vs Aston Villa?

This weekend’s match will take place at Stamford Bridge and so it is fascinating to track how Sterling and co have performed on home soil against Aston Villa.

During his time at Anfield, Villa came and left with seven points from a possible nine, something which Liverpool won’t be keen to look back on.

Success was the motto at the Etihad though and Villa were unable to accrue a single point from their four trips to Manchester. City won all of these games and did so by a whopping aggregate score of 12-2.

Who has Raheem Sterling scored the most goals against?

He may have a solid record against Aston Villa but they are nowhere near the summit of the list of Sterling’s favourite opponents.

When it comes to goals, the four-time Premier League winner has found the back of the net 11 times against both AFC Bournemouth and Watford. Nine is his tally against Newcastle United and Southampton and then Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Arsenal and Norwich City come next with eight.

Who does Raheem Sterling have the most goal contributions against?

Having scored 11 times against the aforementioned duo, they are of course near the top of the list for goal contributions but they do not lead the way.

His 11 goals and four assists against Bournemouth, from 15 games, is bettered by Sterling’s record against West Ham. Eight goals and eight assists against the Irons has them on top and interestingly enough, with six, they are the team against who Sterling has accumulated the most yellow cards. It is worth noting too that the only red of his career was against the Cherries.

How many goals does Raheem Sterling have in September?

Sterling was on fire against Luton Town, scoring a brace, but that came at the end of August and he is yet to score this month as we head into the Aston Villa clash.

That being said, he has hit the ground running in numerous seasons previously and has a very healthy record for the month of September.

The boy from Brent has 17 goals in all competitions in the month of September since he became a professional footballer.

10 of these came in the Premier League including a brace against Crystal Palace in 2017. Meanwhile, he struck four times in the EFL Cup and also found the back of the net against Celtic, Shakhtar Donetsk and RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

What is Raheem Sterling's overall Chelsea goal record?

Sterling is of course a recent arrival at Stamford Bridge and so his record as a Blue won’t be blowing anyone away any time soon.

He has netted 11 times for Chelsea, three in the Champions League and then eight in the Premier League.

What is Raheem Sterling’s overall Chelsea assist record?

With his previous clubs, Sterling has had a fairly balanced rate between his goals and assists but that is yet to be the case in the English capital.

For Chelsea, Sterling has four assists, three of which came in the Premier League whilst the other was against AC Milan in a 3-0 UCL group stage victory.

What is Raheem Sterling's Premier League goal record?

Sterling is a player that many were quick to overlook during his time at Manchester City due to the general brilliance of the whole team but looking at the numbers, he deserves to be given his flowers.

In the Premier League, he has scored a whopping 117 goals which, at the time of writing, is only bettered by 21 other players and Mohamed Salah is the only one of them still active in the division.

Just ahead of him and well within his reach are major names such as Steven Gerrard whom he played alongside, Jamie Vardy and Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink. Meanwhile, Didier Drogba, Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Eden Hazard are just a few of the players who he has overtaken in recent years.

What was Raheem Sterling’s record last season?

As previously mentioned, Sterling hasn’t been at Chelsea for all that long with last season being his first in blue and white.

He played 38 times in all comps, amassing a total of 2,561 minutes. In this period, he scored nine times and assisted four more, with nine of these contributions coming in the Premier League and the other 4 coming in the UCL.

What is Chelsea’s record against Aston Villa?

Chelsea may be a modern giant but Aston Villa are a club steeped in history and so the record between these two is very tight indeed.

The Londoners have won 66 games in all competitions with 35 ending in draws and the West Midlands side prevailing 59 times.

What are Chelsea's recent results against Aston Villa?

Looking at the last five meetings between these two teams and they actually clashed three times in the 2021/22 campaign.

Chelsea won after an eventual penalty shootout when their paths crossed in the third round of the League Cup that year and they also came out on top in the league meetings, winning 3-0 at Stamford Bridge and then 3-1 at Villa Park.

Villa managed to get their own back last season, winning 2-0 at the Bridge thanks to goals from Ollie Watkins and John McGinn either side of the break. This wasn’t before Chelsea secured another three points though as they prevailed on their travels, Mason Mount scoring a brace in a 2-0 win over their own.

When is Chelsea vs Aston Villa?

Chelsea will welcome Aston Villa to Stamford Bridge at 14:00 on Sunday 24th of September and the fixture will be refereed by Australian Jarred Gillett.

Villa winger Bertrand Traore will see his current team face off with his former employers but the man from Burkina Faso may still be absent due to injury.

Another player these two have in common is forward Tammy Abraham, who is currently with AS Roma but is also dealing with an injury of his own. Abraham was a member of Chelsea’s latest Champions League winning squad and he also helped Villa in getting promoted out of the Championship via the playoffs, scoring against West Bromwich Albion at the semi-final stage.