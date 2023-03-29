Chelsea's hopes of securing a European finish in the Premier League this season have been handed a big boost this week, as Raheem Sterling has returned to first-team training after a spell out injured.

What's the latest on Sterling's injury issue?

The former Manchester City and Liverpool star was ruled out of recent games against Leicester City and Everton through injury, which came as a big blow to Graham Potter after his impressive goalscoring performance against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

He wasn't fit enough to earn a call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad during the international break but has used the time to recover from his setback, and is now back in training ahead of this weekend's game against Aston Villa.

Could Sterling could reignite Chelsea?

It has been a tough time for Sterling since moving to Stamford Bridge last summer, as he has managed just four goals and two assists in 19 Premier League appearances, averaging a disappointing 6.73 rating from WhoScored for his performances.

However, he had impressed in each of his last two outings, earning 7.36 and 7.31 ratings from WhoScored in the wins against Leeds United and Dortmund, suggesting his return could be timely.

Despite his struggles in the final third so far this campaign, the England international is still the second top-scorer in Potter's squad behind only Kai Havertz, which suggests that he can be relied upon to deliver in the final third.

With the Blues looking like they are finally starting to click after a barren run of form in front of goal, the opportunities will surely start to arrive for Chelsea's attackers, and Sterling will surely be one to benefit, helping to reignite the club in the process.

The 28-year-old notched 131 goals and 95 assists during his time at the Etihad and Chelsea need to start seeing those numbers to justify bringing him to the club on a mammoth £325k-per-week deal last summer.

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino was full of praise for the Jamaican-born winger on talkSPORT last season, saying:

“Raheem Sterling has just been frightening. The year he has had since the Euros – he was brilliant then.

“This season, I thought, when they signed Jack Grealish I though Raheem might be a bit part player in this City team but he’s become an absolute permanent fixture. Left or right, he is ripping people apart."

Therefore, if Potter can unleash this version of Sterling in the final few months of the season, then the Blues have a real chance of surging up the table and ensuring that they have some form of European football next year.