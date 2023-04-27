Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Stamford Bridge despite an inconsistent first season at the Blues, according to journalist Alex Crook.

What's the latest news involving Raheem Sterling?

Sterling has been one of many signings at Chelsea that haven't entirely experienced the level of success that many would've hoped since he joined from Manchester City last summer for £47.5 million.

In 33 appearances this term, the 27-year-old has netted seven goals and claimed three assists, as per Transfermarkt, with his last strike in the Premier League coming way back on New Year's Day away to Nottingham Forest.

Football Insider claimed in January that Chelsea would be willing to 'listen to offers' for Sterling despite the attacker only pitching up at Stamford Bridge last summer, owing to the fact he hasn't made the impact expected of him during his spell.

With Chelsea continuing to struggle for form on the pitch, The Sun gave Sterling a rating of just 5/10 for his performance in the Blues' 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford in midweek.

The Londoners sit 11th in the Premier League table with just six games left to play and find themselves only ten points above the relegation zone, which indicates how underwhelming 2022/23 has turned out in west London.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Crook believes that despite a difficult period at Chelsea, Sterling will want to be a part of endeavours moving forward into next campaign.

Crook said: "Obviously, Mason Mount has got a decision to make about his future.

"Raheem Sterling is committed to the club, despite what's been suggested elsewhere. I think he wants to be part of the project moving forward.”

Can Raheem Sterling be a key player for Chelsea in 2023/24?

Sterling may be going through a dry patch at the moment, but he is definitely a player that can excel in the right environment, evidenced by his successful time at Manchester City.

In 2021/22, the England international notched 17 strikes and nine assists in 47 outings for the Citizens, providing a consistent stream of goals for Pep Guardiola's men from the flank, as per Transfermarkt.

The £325k-a-week ace benefits from playing in a defined tactical framework, which Chelsea have lacked this season and has caused them to underperform.

In a sea of young talent at Stamford Bridge, Sterling - who was hailed "magic" during the Euros - will be hoping to use all of his experience next term to try and help Chelsea get back to their old selves following a disappointing campaign.

But performances like Wednesday night may not to his cause any favours with the Englishman failing to register a single shot on target against Brentford (via SofaScore).