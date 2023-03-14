Chelsea have been heavily linked with Barcelona winger Raphinha in recent days but Graham Potter could unearth a dream alternative in Omari Hutchinson.

Could Chelsea sign Raphinha?

According to Spanish news outlet Sport, both Chelsea and Newcastle United are on high alert ahead of the summer, after Barcelona admitted that they could be forced to cash in on the Brazilian due to their ongoing financial difficulties.

The former Leeds United man was linked with a Stamford Bridge switch during the summer but opted for a move to the Nou Camp, where he has been a regular for Xavi's title hopefuls.

In total, the 26-year-old has made 37 appearances for the La Liga giants, contributing an impressive nine goals and nine assists, with the Catalan side now looking like favourites for the title.

Chelsea are no stranger to a big transfer fee but given that Barcelona paid £55m just last summer, the Brazilian winger certainly wouldn't come cheap, and Potter might feel that he has a ready-made alternative in academy star, Omari Hutchinson.

Who is Omari Hutchinson?

Hutchinson is an exciting 19-year-old winger who swapped Arsenal for Chelsea last summer and has made a huge impression in the Premier League 2 so far this campaign.

The Jamaican-born wide man boasts seven goals and eight assists in just 18 Premier League 2 appearances, while he also notched one goal and two assists in four EFL Trophy appearances.

A dazzling left-footed attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, Hutchinson looks to have a lot of similarities to Raphinha, who starred in the Premier League with Leeds, contributing 17 goals and 12 assists across 67 appearances.

Hutchinson is clearly highly rated by Potter, as he has already made two senior appearances under the former Brighton boss, who sang his praises after he starred in a mid-season friendly against Aston Villa.

He said: "[Hutchinson] was really good, dangerous and asked a question all the time. Throughout the game, he showed his quality but he wasn’t the only one."

With Chelsea's big-money signings continuing to misfire, it seems only a matter of time before Potter turns to some of the exceptional academy talents on offer at Cobham, and Hutchinson will surely be near the top of the pecking order.

If the teenager's performances in the Premier League 2 can translate into the top flight, then Chelsea could soon have another gem on their hands, and Potter might feel that another big-money move for Raphinha simply isn't required, especially if it means blocking Hutchinson's pathway into the big time.