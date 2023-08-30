Chelsea could still make an attacking signing in the remaining days of the transfer window, and they have turned their attention to La Liga for a potential addition, according to a new claim.

Do Chelsea need to sign another attacker?

The Blues have enjoyed a productive few months when it comes to transfer business, with Mauricio Pochettino coming in as manager and rebuilding the squad.

A number of players have moved on, including Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic, while the likes of Axel Disasi, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia and Nicolas Jackson represent good incoming signings who can possibly take the club forward.

In the early weeks of the new Premier League season, however, there have been signs that further attacking reinforcements could be needed, with Mykhailo Mudryk struggling to make an impact and too much onus arguably on Raheem Sterling and Jackson to produce end product currently.

There is still enough time for that to change at Stamford Bridge, should Pochettino feel the need to make another signing, and a new update suggests that further business isn't out of the question.

Will Chelsea sign Raphinha?

According to The Daily Mail, Barcelona winger Raphinha is seen as an option to come in this summer, as is fellow teammate Ferran Torres, with internal talks held by Stamford Bridge chiefs.

"Names floated for Chelsea as potential forward targets include Ferran Torres and Raphinha at Barcelona and Arsenal's Emile Smith Rowe. Interest is not particularly advanced but that trio are among the names being discussed by the Chelsea hierarchy at this stage."

Raphinha could be a great signing for Chelsea before the end of deadline day, having shone so much for Leeds United during their time in the Premier League. The Brazilian has scored 17 goals and registered 12 assists in the competition, once scoring a penalty at Stamford Bridge, and his pace, trickery and end product from the right wing could be a great option for the Blues.

Granted, Sterling is currently in superb form in that position, but the Englishman has shown how good he can be on the left flanks throughout his career, and could still thrive there for Chelsea. If they had him and Raphinha on either flank, and Jackson leading the line, it could be a formidable-looking attacking unit for Pochettino, while simply having the Brazil international would also improve squad depth.

Former Leeds teammate Dan James has described the 26-year-old as a "magician" in the past, highlighting the technical quality he has in his locker, and he could jump at the chance to join the Blues, having not always managed to be a regular for Barcelona since arriving from Elland Road last year.

While he still featured in 36 of Barca's La Liga game last season, only 25 of them were starts, and if he was promised more regular playing time by Pochettino in west London, it could be a move that really appeals to him, also helping improve Chelsea significantly at the time.

At 26, Raphinha is still at a young enough age to improve further and be a long-term signing for the Blues, so they could look to bring him in before the transfer window slams shut.