Chelsea owner Todd Boehly has held a meeting with Atalanta chairman Antonio Percassi to discuss a deal for Rasmus Hojlund, according to reports.

What's the latest on Hojlund to Chelsea?

The Blues have Romelu Lukaku out on a season-long loan at Inter; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who’s practically been omitted from the squad and keen to return to Barcelona; and Armando Broja, who’s on the sidelines and out for the campaign through injury as their current centre-forwards on the books, so the need for a new out-and-out finisher is clear.

The Denmark international only arrived at the Gewiss Stadium in August 2022 and won’t be out of contract for another four years, but becoming Gian Piero Gasperini’s second-best offensive player during his debut season in Italy (as per WhoScored), he has caught the eye of Boehly in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Chelsea’s owner has “identified” Hojlund as the perfect candidate and is “hot on the youngster’s trail”, having already taken the first steps towards a deal. Blues executives are reported to have “invited” Atalanta chairman Percassi to their Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund in March, with the availability of the 20-year-old “among the topics of conversation”.

Stamford Bridge chiefs have “ramped up their interest” in the forward, who is “admired” in the capital - but is also being monitored by Manchester United and Real Madrid, with his price tag having been set at a hefty £60m.

Would Hojlund be a good signing for Chelsea?

Hojlund has been dubbed a “beast” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and whilst he isn’t the tallest of forwards at 6 foot, he more than makes up for it with his goal return, making him a potentially fantastic acquisition for Chelsea.

The left-footed ace has racked up 20 goal contributions (14 goals and six assists) in 34 appearances across all competitions this season, where he’s averaging 2.47 shots per game, highlighting that he is certainly capable of taking chances.

Among his positional peers in Europe's top competitions over the past year, Atalanta’s talisman also ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive passes received, showing that even if he’s not always on the scoresheet, he’s getting himself into the right positions to link up with his fellow teammates in and around the box.

Finally, Hojlund has been likened to Manchester City striker Erling Haaland by Sturm Graz manager Christian Ilzer, who was his former boss - so if he’s showing this amount of potential now, just imagine how he’ll be firing in the final third in years to come.