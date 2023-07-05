Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have already arrived at Chelsea this summer, but new head coach Mauricio Pochettino has made clear he intends to bring in more players who are fully committed to the club's new era.

Who are Chelsea planning to sign?

Jackson and Nkunku's arrivals have come on the back of Chelsea saying goodbye to Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kai Havertz this summer, with Mason Mount next to follow as he undergoes a Manchester United medical.

The Blues have made signing Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo their top priority, while a new goalkeeper also appears to be on Pochettino's radar, even if Kepa Arrizabalaga is to stay on as first choice.

Lyon midfielder Rayan Cherki is another who has been touted as a target, and football.london reports that Chelsea are now considering a move for the Frenchman.

Will Chelsea sign Rayan Cherki?

French outlet But! Football Club claims Cherki is available to purchase this summer, but only if his €50m (£43m) valuation is met by any interested clubs - of which Chelsea are one of many.

Cherki has been on the radar of Europe's elite clubs for a number of years, ever since scoring two goals and assisting two more in the same game for Lyon at the age of just 16.

That performance earned praise from Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe, who took to Twitter at the time to post: "Don't talk to him too much about age, huh?"

Now aged 19, Cherki is coming off the back of his third season as a first-team regular for Lyon, one in which he made 24 Ligue 1 appearances in a number of positions, predominantly in central attacking midfield.

Cherki's numbers last season make for exciting reading if you are a Chelsea supporter. The France U21 international ranked in the top 1% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues for chances created, as per The Analyst, and likewise for dribbles attempted.

In fact, using FBref's player comparison model, Cherki's figures are up there with the very biggest names in the game - Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Vinicius Junior and Lionel Messi among them.

Taking Messi as an example, given the two men both played in Ligue 1 last season, the Argentina international averaged 35.9 touches in the opposition penalty box per 90; Cherki averaged 36.4.

Messi was successful from 55.4% of his take-ons, compared to 50.3% for Cherki, while they were involved in 6.25 and 6.15 shot-creating actions per 90 minutes respectively - a metric that considers factors such as passes and take-ons directly leading to a shot.

PSG star Messi was undoubtedly more of a direct goal threat (1.02 goals and assists per 90 to Cherki's 0.48), but it must be remembered he was playing in a forward line alongside Mbappe and Neymar.

In terms of the defensive side of both players' games, they are arguably more alike than any other area as Messi recorded 0.89 tackles and interceptions combined last time out, compared to 0.91 for Cherki.

Pochettino suggested last year that he struggled to manage Messi at PSG due to his compatriot's status, but that will not be the case with Cherki, who at 19 still has a long way to go before he can be considered a truly elite player.

Described as a "magnificent talent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, it might be that Stamford Bridge becomes Cherki's equivalent of Camp Nou if he is to continue matching Messi and become a star in his own right under Pochettino.