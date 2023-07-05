Chelsea are reportedly interested in Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Rayan Cherki, in a move that could add significant firepower to Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

The Blues will be looking to right their wrongs from last season, after registering a disastrous 12th-place finish, 27 points away from the top four and miles from where the club is expected to be.

Pochettino is in for a busy summer at Stamford Bridge, as he gets to work on revamping the shell-shocked side he inherited from Frank Lampard, with changes to be made in and around the squad.

News emerging last week suggested that the Blues are eyeing Lyon’s teen sensation Cherki, with journalist Simon Phillips claiming that Chelsea are ‘exploring’ the idea of signing the Frenchman.

A separate report last month suggested that the French side would want a fee in the region of €50m (£43m) for the midfielder, making him a reasonably priced option for the west Londoners, who spent around £600m over last season’s windows.

Where could Rayan Cherki fit in at Chelsea?

Hailed as a “wonderkid” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 19-year-old could prove to be a perfect asset for Pochettino to have on board at the Bridge.

A pivotal area that the Argentine is expected to get to work on is the attack, considering the Blues netted just 38 goals in 38 league games last campaign, highlighting a lack of clinical spirit and creativity in the final third.

There are plenty of areas for the former Tottenham boss to explore and manipulate, and lots of talent to both express and expel.

Criticised as being “so poor” by members of the media, Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher could see Pochettino secure an upgrade on his services in the middle of the park, should he opt to sign Cherki.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Gallagher endured several loan spells before getting regular game time in the squad last season, however, the Englishman has failed to make an impact sufficient enough to aid the side’s woes in the final third.

At 19, Cherki could claim the 23-year-old’s place in Pochettino’s plans, with his numbers painting an exciting picture for the Blues to imagine their future to be in attack.

When comparing Gallagher and the Frenchman’s numbers over their respective 2022/23 league campaigns, it’s harsh viewing for the Epsom-born player who could face the reality of falling down the pecking order.

As per FBref comparisons, the teenager achieved a greater threat in his distribution, as highlighted through his average of 6.92 progressive passes per 90 to Gallagher’s 5.83, as well as averaging 3.17 key passes to his 1.17 per 90.

Another area of his game that Cherki could bolster Chelsea’s midfield with are his capabilities on the ball, topping the charts in Ligue 1 last season by registering 6.39 progressive carries per 90, scoring higher than Lionel Messi in this area, via FBref.

Gallagher managed an average of 2.22 progressive carries per 90 in the Premier League, suggesting the ways that the teenager could add to the Blues’ attack with his youthful and energetic spark in possession that could greatly benefit those around him.

Pochettino has a job on his hands this summer, however, the Argentine could get Chelsea back to familiar highs with a positive transfer window and a chance to craft his side.