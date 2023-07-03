Chelsea are reportedly interested in Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Rayan Cherki, as Mauricio Pochettino gets to work on crafting his side ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

The Blues will be eager to right their wrongs after a disastrous season, seeing them finish 12th and gaining just 11 wins all term in a shocking year for the club.

Despite spending around £600m on new signings across last year’s transfer windows, Pochettino is expected to have a busy summer in order to get his team to his liking, with the latest talent linked to Stamford Bridge posing as a less expensive upgrade.

What’s the latest on Rayan Cherki to Chelsea?

As reported by journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea hold an interest in Lyon’s teen sensation Cherki who is contracted to the French side until 2025.

After penning a new deal in April, the 19-year-old is highly valued by Les Gones however could depart this summer with the Blues “exploring” the idea of signing the midfielder.

That said, they may well have to pay Lyon's £43m asking price in order to conclude a deal.

What could Rayan Cherki offer to Chelsea?

Having just sold Kai Havertz to Arsenal, the west Londoners could identify a worthy replacement for the German in Cherki, who has similar attributes to the 24-year-old.

Hailed as being a “magnificent talent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the teenager has been influential to Lyon’s Ligue 1 campaign, recording 34 appearances in the French top division last season.

Scoring four goals and contributing six assists, via Sofascore, the Frenchman cemented himself as being one of his side’s best creative outlets, as highlighted by his average of making two key passes per game. That happens to be a great deal better than Havertz who could only manage 1.1 in the Premier League last term.

Having abilities in the final third in both creating and finishing suggest that the teenager could be a perfect replacement for the German, who added an encouraging outlet for the Blues in a poor season.

Ending the term as Chelsea’s top scorer in the league with seven goals, the 24-year-old leaves a gap requiring replenishment this summer, with Cherki displaying similar strengths to the versatile attacker.

Similarly to Havertz, the 19-year-old has the ability to be deployed in most areas across the attacking line, however, boasts a superior range of talent in progressive play, operating behind the striker.

When comparing the two players based on their statistics over their respective 2022/23 campaigns via FBref, it’s clear to see the added threat Cherki could offer to Pochettino in Havertz’s place.

Averaging 52.60 attempted passes per 90 to the German’s 31.32, the Lyon ace flexes an innate passing ability and desire to be on the ball, as highlighted by his 0.35 xAG (expected assists) per 90 to Havertz’s 0.13.

Chelsea lacked significantly in front of goal last season, as explained by their 38 goals scored in 38 games, which are fortunes that could be changed by introducing a maestro of progressive play to Pochettino’s attack.

As per FBref, Cherki could install a greater threat than the likes of Havertz in his eye to move towards the final third, averaging a monstrous 6.39 progressive carries per 90 to the Arsenal new recruit’s 2.07 per 90.

A similar pattern is evident in his rate of progressive passes, averaging 6.92 per 90 to the Aachen born gem’s 3.12, suggesting the ways he could rejuvenate the future attack at Stamford Bridge.

It’s integral that Pochettino gets Chelsea firing again, which is something he could do by introducing a creative bomb as effective as Cherki.