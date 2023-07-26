Highlights

Chelsea are set to 'continue' their interest in Lyon playmaker Rayan Cherki this summer alongside chasing a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Rayan Cherki moving to Chelsea?

According to FootballTransfers, Cherki has held talks with both Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as he assesses his options this summer amid interest from the Premier League.

The outlet detail that Lyon are in financial difficulty and have been placed under the microscope by French football authorities due to their wage expenditure and transfer activity and it is believed that Chelsea could submit a bid worth €40 million (£34.2 million) for the 19-year-old.

Calciomercato via JuveFC claim that Juventus could also emerge as a suitor for Cherki if Federico Chiesa is to leave the Allianz Stadium this window.

Last term, Cherki, who is "two footed", made 39 appearances for Lyon in all competitions, going on to notch five goals and six assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

As per ESPN, Cherki is keen to join Chelsea this summer and the Blues are preparing an 'opening offer' for the Lyon-born midfielder as a potential replacement for USA international Christian Pulisic, who has recently moved to AC Milan.

RMC Sport understand that Chelsea have made a proposal to Crystal Palace to try and land winger Olise worth in the region of £39 million.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones think that Chelsea will pursue both players as the transfer window progresses; however, he isn't convinced that both will arrive simultaneously at Stamford Bridge.

Jones stated: “I’m expecting the interest in Rayan Cherki to continue as well through to next week and it’s unlikely both of these players are signed this summer.

“So with that in mind I am interested to see the actual value of these deals come to light and the terms of those potential deals too.

“One thing I do know about Olise is that his ambition in the game would definitely mean he is interested in a move like this, but of course he is also being linked with other big clubs and for him this is a fantastic moment.”

Who else could Mauricio Pochettino bring to Chelsea this summer?

More high-profile arrivals could be on the way to Stamford Bridge this summer following the additions of Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Diego Moreira and Angelo, as per Transfermarkt.

According to Football Insider, Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus is keen to join Chelsea and the Blues are close to finding an agreement over personal terms with the Ghana international.

Writing in his column for CaughtOffside, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have initiated contact with Crystal Palace to speak about Marc Guehi, who is being eyed as an alternative to injured defender Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea are closing in on a deal to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi amid competition from Inter Milan to sign the 20-year-old, who will then be loaned to their satellite club Strasbourg to continue his development in 2023/24, as per The Daily Mail.

In the coming weeks, Chelsea boss Pochettino will be looking to put the finishing touches to an encouraging off-season in terms of recruitment before the new Premier League campaign commences.