After reaching an agreement to sign Brazilian youngster Estevao Willian, Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to welcome yet another summer signing for Enzo Maresca.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have already had a busy summer window already, which started with a managerial change in the form of Maresca before Tosin Adarabioyo entered to become his first signing. Since then, Estevao has followed after much speculation, arriving from Palmeiras for a reported £29m, plus potential performance-based add-ons.

The 17-year-old joins the likes of Andrey Santos, Deivid Washington and Angelo Gabriel as the latest Brazilian youngster to enter Stamford Bridge, with Todd Boehly's focus seemingly on building a South American foundation in pursuit of a far more successful future at Stamford Bridge. And with future stars in mind, the American owner has reportedly turned towards a Premier League gem for Maresca.

According to Matt Law of The Telegraph, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa in a deal worth £19m this summer. The London giants first enquired about the 18-year-old attacking midfielder back in January and are now set to see the teenager put pen to paper on a six-year deal.

First spotted by Wayne Rooney at Derby County, Kellyman arrives for quite the fee, given that he is yet to take his first real strides into Premier League football. With his medical reportedly scheduled on Monday, Kellyman will be presented as a Chelsea player sooner rather than later.

"Dream" Kellyman's price could be questioned

Kellyman's £19m arrival certainly isn't the first time that Chelsea's spending can be questioned since the arrival of Boehly, but it certainly sums things up at Stamford Bridge over the last few years. At 18 years old and without Premier League experience, such a price tag won't be without its pressure and it remains to be seen whether it will pay dividends for the London giants.

Nonetheless, the teenager has earned plenty of praise throughout what is still a young career, including from Derby's local recruitment manager Josh Butler, who told The Athletic: “Omari still plays with the same personality. He tries flicks over people’s heads, shots from ridiculous distances and plays with freedom. I’d love to say this was something we did for him — in truth, we just gave him a platform to practice.

“The extent of his success will be circumstantial because it won’t be down to talent or attitude. His greatest strength is that you can’t not like him. He’s an absolute dream for a football club.”

What Kellyman can guarantee is the homegrown status that Chelsea need, whilst also helping Aston Villa potentially avoid any Financial Fair Play punishment this summer.