Chelsea are advancing and preparing a bid for one £65 million forward who has been called "very similar" to footballing icon Lionel Messi.

Chelsea make transfer plans amid PSR concerns and managerial uncertainty

The Blues' topsy-turvy season under Mauricio Pochettino has resulted in rumours that the Argentine could well leave his post before the beginning of 2024/25, with the manager himself refusing to rule out that possibility.

"Enough is enough. All managers need time to translate their ideas and philosophy," said Pochettino on his future at Chelsea.

"It's not my decision [if I get time]. I don't know [if I am being judged by the owners]. It's difficult to see every single week that I am under scrutiny and judgement. It's not my decision whether to be here or not to be here [next season]. I can't say nothing. What I can say is if after the decision, if we want to match the history of Chelsea it's a lot of work to do. We'll see if we have time to build this way."

Meanwhile, concerns have also surrounded Chelsea's ability to comply with Profit and Sustainability rules. Rival clubs even believe that Chelsea have to raise £100 million through player sales before the financial deadline on June 30th, leading to suggestions that Stamford Bridge chiefs could green-light exits for the likes of Conor Gallagher.

Chelsea's most expensive signings of Todd Boehly era Player Price tag Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhailo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Marc Cucurella £58 million

Supporters could be set for a very interesting, albeit chaotic, next few months in west London. Amid all of this, Chelsea are also making their transfer plans for the summer as chairman Todd Boehly and co look to evolve the team.

The west Londoners are believed to be chasing a prolific new goalscorer ahead of 2024/2025, with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen attracting real interest from Chelsea, though much will depend on PSR before they decide on how much they're willing to pay (Fabrizio Romano).

Elsewhere, Chelsea will also be keen to add more of world football's hottest young talent to their ranks.

Chelsea advancing in offer for Estevao Willian

According to UOL journalist Bruno Andrade, Palmeiras forward Estevao Willian is firmly on their agenda.

The teenage sensation, who has a £51 million release clause in his contract, could cost as much as £65 million including commissions and other financial factors (Sport via Football 365).

However, Andrade claims Chelsea are advancing and preparing to test Palmeiras with a potential £47 million bid including add-ons for Estevao, though it remains to be seen whether this is enough to complete a deal.

Interestingly, the Brazilian's agent, Andre Crury, has called Estevao "very similar" to Messi and even tips him for the Ballon d'Or.

“He’s a real phenomenon," said Crury to AS (via Sport Witness).

"He’s the next Ballon d’Or [winner]. His name is Estevão. He’s very similar to Leo. He has power from set pieces, he is also left-footed. Not physically, because he’s taller, he’s black, but there are things that remind Messi.”