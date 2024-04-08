Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload Reece James in a deal to sign a "machine" this summer.

Chelsea transfer rumours

The Blues and Todd Boehly were once again busy in the transfer market last summer, bringing in a plethora of new players ahead of Mauricio Pochettino’s first season in charge.

Chelsea summer signings Axel Disasi (Monaco) £38.5m Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal) £30.1m Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) £52m Kendry Paez (Independiente del Valle) £17.27m Robert Sanchez (Brighton) £25m Moises Caicedo (Brighton) £115m Lesley Ugochukwu (Rennes) £23.5m Angelo Gabriel (Santos) Undisclosed Alex Matos (Norwich) Undisclosed Diego Moreira (Benfica) Undisclosed Ishe Samuels-Smith (Everton) Undisclosed Dujuan Richards (Phoenix All Stars Academy) Undisclosed Romeo Lavia (Southampton) £58m Deivid Washington (Santos) £17.1m Djordje Petrovic (New England Revolution) £14m Cole Palmer (Manchester City) £42.5m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports

However, it hasn’t exactly had the desired effect, with Chelsea once again struggling in the Premier League.

There is still time to end the season with a trophy, though, however, the Blues are set to take on treble winners Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Away from the pitch, Chelsea could once again be ready to splas the cash in the transfer market, with Fabrizio Romano expecting Chelsea to be “busy” at centre-back.

“I see Chelsea busy with centre-backs in the summer. There will be movements in that position, priority to the outgoings and then Chelsea will consider incomings but that could be one more position to follow in the summer. There is nothing concrete yet in terms of negotiations, as far as I know.”

Alongside additions at the back, attacking targets are also on the radar of the Blues, who are reportedly leading the race to sign Victor Osimhen and are ready to trigger the release clause in Dani Olmo’s contract.

Another high-profile target is Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni, and a new update has now emerged over a possible deal.

Chelsea ready to offer Reece James to sign Real Madrid star

According to reports in Spain, Chelsea are ready to offer James as part of a deal to sign Tchouameni this summer in what is described as a ‘bold move’.

However, unfortunately for Chelsea, ‘Real Madrid seem to have no plans to add a right-back in the next market, trusting in players like Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal’.

They also want to keep hold of Tchouameni, seeing him as ‘a fundamental piece in their future plans’, so it looks as if the Blues are fighting a losing battle.

Tchouameni, on £205,000-a-week at the Bernabeu, has been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti, turning out as both a holding midfielder and a centre-back during the current campaign.

Prior to his move to Madrid, Tchouameni was also hailed as a “machine” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, so you can see why the Blues would be interested in the player whose Transfermarkt valuation stands at a whopping €90m.

Boehly still clearly has big plans for Chelsea when it comes to recruitment, highlighted by this update, and by the looks of things, there is a chance that club captain James could be on the way out this summer, although Tchouameni looks unlikely to arrive.