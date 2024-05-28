Chelsea are prepared to pay £19.5 million to sign a former Man City player for incoming new manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca agrees to join as Chelsea close in on new manager

A plethora of reliable media sources, sharing news in the last few days, claim Todd Boehly, Behdad Eghbali and Chelsea's co-sporting directors are closing in on the appointment of Maresca to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

The Guardian first reported that Chelsea offered Maresca a long-term five-year contract, which is far longer than what Pochettino was offered this time last year. Fabrizio Romano also stated that Maresca is ready to join Chelsea and said yes to a move away from Leicester, so soon after guiding the Foxes to a Championship title and Premier League promotion in his first season.

“Enzo Maresca will be the new Chelsea manager," wrote Romano in a CaughtOffside column today.

“Maresca wants to go to Chelsea and never had any doubts despite some reports suggesting that maybe he wants to stay at Leicester. Although he loves and respects Leicester, it’s been very clear ever since Chelsea entered this story that Maresca wants to be the next Chelsea manager.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City - the details Number (via Transfermarkt) Games 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 11 Points averaged per match 2.11

“Maresca believes in the Chelsea project around young players with a big future, he thinks it is a really exciting project. Meanwhile, Chelsea are convinced he’s a super talented coach and that’s why he’s a name appreciated by both directors and owners, all convinced he can be the man for present and future.

“Maresca’s obsession with ball possession, quality football, dominating the game, his knowledge of elite football despite being a young manager – all of this made the difference for Chelsea to pick him."

Romano has since given his famous "here we go" to Maresca joining Chelsea.

With the transfer market just around the corner, attention now turns to how Maresca could be backed with fresh faces. Chelsea have opened talks with Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, for instance, who would join on a free given his contract expires on June 30.

Chelsea prepared to pay £19.5 million to sign James Trafford

Now, as relayed by reports in Spain, Chelsea are prepared to pay £19.5 million for Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford - as they ready a "significant move".

The board are thinking long-term, with the former Man City youngster showing great potential in flashes and displaying his suitability as a long-term option.

The 21-year-old, still in his infancy when it comes to the lifespan of a goalkeeper, already possesses notable experience - starting 28 Premier League matches for Burnley last term as Vincent Kompany's first-choice shot stopper for the most part.

The former England youth international has been playing senior football regularly since 2021, and could have many, many more years at the top level.