Chelsea are ready to consider parting company with a £50 million star if they seal a deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, as new head coach Enzo Maresca also looks to trim his bloated squad.

Chelsea looking to agree signing of Olise this summer

The winger has emerged as a priority transfer target for co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, coming after his phenomenal campaign at Selhurst Park.

Upon returning from an injury which kept him out for a decent portion of 2023/2024, Olise returned to his prolific best in quick fashion - racking up 10 goals and six assists in 19 Premier League appearances for the Eagles.

The 22-year-old's contract includes a complex £60 million release clause, which is apparently only valid for Champions League clubs, meaning Chelsea may have to fork out a larger amount.

Regardless, they're believed to be ahead of fellow suitors like Man United in the race for Olise (The Guardian), with Sky Sports pundit Micah Richards claiming he has the potential to be "world-class".

Michael Olise's stats for Crystal Palace in the top flight last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes played 128 Minutes per goal 1,278

"He is going to be world-class. He is just one of them young players who needs to be guided in the right way," he said on The Rest Is Football podcast (via Tribuna).

"If he was ever to leave, or when he leaves Palace, if he picks the right team where he is allowed to express himself he is going to be a superstar. He is that good. He is going to the very top."

Chelsea have been in talks over Olise with personal terms also reportedly agreed, and it is believed that the west Londoners could use makeweights in any potential deal for the winger. One player who's been mentioned as a possibility in this regard is Raheem Sterling, who signed for Chelsea in a £50 million deal from Man City two years ago.

However, even if Sterling doesn't go the other way, journalist Pete O'Rourke claims he could be out the door regardless - if the Blues do in fact get Olise over the line.

Chelsea to consider bids for Sterling if Olise signs

Writing for Football Insider, he says that Chelsea will consider bids for Sterling if Olise joins this summer, coming after a regrettable campaign for the 29-year-old overall.

The high-earning winger did manage eight goals and four assists in the Premier League, but played more of a bit-part role under Mauricio Pochettino towards the back end of 2023/2024 - seeing his role in the first team diminish and making more appearances off the bench.

Maresca currently has an abundance of wide players in his squad, and Olise coming would mean yet another name in that position. Chelsea may look to sell Sterling as a result, especially factoring in that he'd be even further down the pecking order.