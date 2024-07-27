Chelsea finished the 2023/24 Premier League campaign with five straight victories, but Mauricio Pochettino was still dismissed at the end of the term and Enzo Maresca, viewed as the club's 'project manager', has been appointed.

Whether Todd Boehly and Co were correct to part ways with the Argentinian tactician is uncertain, but the jury will not be called to question until Maresca's squad commence their campaign.

The Blues, as ever, have been active in the transfer market this summer, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall signed from Leicester City for £30m and Tosin Adarabioyo welcomed on a free transfer, along with a host of younger signings to continue to reinforce Stamford Bridge's foundations.

It's common knowledge that Chelsea are in the market for a new centre-forward, and amid several months of scouring the market, there's an update arriving for one of the outfit's lesser-known targets.

Chelsea eyeing new striker

As per journalist Ben Jacobs, Chelsea are still hoping to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion this summer despite seeing multiple bids rejected already, suggesting that another approach could well be in store.

Whether the Londoners would be willing to meet Atleti's €70m (£58m) demands is unclear, but the 20-year-old seemingly has the world at his feet and could bloom into one of the Premier League's finest forwards.

What Samu Omorodion would bring to Chelsea

Chelsea have been desperately seeking a new centre-forward this summer, with Aston Villa's rising phenom Jhon Duran of a vested interest back in June before talks simmered down and West Ham United moved ahead in the race.

Duran is similar to Omorodian in that both are hulking forwards with top strength and clinical attacking games, but Omorodian has already proved himself as a first-team regular in a top-five European league, scoring nine goals from only 22 starting appearances on loan with Alaves in La Liga last season, his very first taste of sustained senior action.

Samu Omorodion: La Liga Stats (23/24) Statistics # Matches played 35 Matches started 22 Goals 9 Assists 1 Shots per game 1.9 Key passes per game 0.5 Duels won per game 3.5 Stats via Sofascore

Duran, conversely, was consigned to a bit-part role with Aston Villa last season, scoring eight goals across all competitions but also only being entrusted with ten starting berths.

Of course, this makes a telling comment on the Colombian's prolificness, but it also suggests that he is not ready for a starring position at the front of a team such as Chelsea.

As The Athletic's Jacob Tanswell ponders over the good call to sever ties with Duran at Villa Park, so too have Chelsea concluded that a raw talent with an issue of temperament might prove to be more trouble than he's worth if brought to west London for a big fee.

Omorodion outscored the Lions striker, and while he did play more football, nine goals from 22 starts is hardly a bad tally for a player just starting their career. With a little fine-tuning, he could blossom into an extraordinary attacking outlet.

Speaking of Omorodion's qualities, Alaves head coach Luis Garcia said: “He’s a player with a privileged physique, imposing just looking at him. Big, strong, fast, wants to learn and improve. His movement into space is very good, and he wins a lot of duels. He needs to demand more of himself to become a really top player.”

It's understandable that Omorodion is not yet the finished package, but it's exciting to think that he has already proven himself a high-level goalscorer, with analyst Ben Mattinson already claiming that he is capable of scoring an "[Erling] Haaland-esque goal".

Haaland is of course the gold standard when it comes to goalscoring in the Premier League, having scored 63 goals and added 13 assists across 66 outings in the English top flight.

The Manchester City goal machine is one of Omorodion's most comparable players, as per FBref's statistical ranking, with both adept in using their pace and power to terrorise opponents and burst into space.

Let's not forget that this time 15 months ago, Omorodion was an 18-year-old hopeful without a senior showing to his name. As far as debut campaigns go, he didn't do half bad.

Chelsea will need to weigh up whether they have the requisite firepower to allow the Spaniard to seamlessly integrate and polish his instincts to a fine point, but if so, there's no reason why Omorodion shouldn't be signed, for he could become the 'Haaland-esque' phenomenon that the Blues need at Stamford Bridge.