Chelsea transfer chiefs are reportedly prepared to offer three players in exchange for a prolific striker, coming after Todd Boehly and BlueCo failed to bring in a new number nine during the summer window.

Chelsea fall short in deadline day bid for Victor Osimhen

The Blues spent around £200 million on no less than 13 new signings this summer, with Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all agreeing moves to west London.

New head coach Enzo Maresca, backed by the club's co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, was also after a prolific new centre-forward to come in and complement his star-studded squad further.

On transfer deadline day, Chelsea made an eleventh-hour bid to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli but were unable to agree terms with the Nigerian. Osimhen also had an offer to join Al-Ahli, with Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League side both competing for the 25-year-old in a last-gasp blockbuster transfer attempt.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

However, neither side could strike a full deal for Osimhen, who instead had to settle for a loan move to Turkish Süper Lig giants Galatasaray after the UK window closed. Al-Ahli ended up signing Ivan Toney from Brentford after Chelsea also made an enquiry for Toney earlier that week.

Missing out on Osimhen was a bitter blow for Maresca and Chelsea, who were pretty close to striking a last-minute agreement according to ex-midfielder and Nigeria star John Obi-Mikel.

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time," said Obi-Mikel on Osimhen's failed Chelsea move.

"Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club.

“He was disappointed it didn’t happen. I spoke to him when the transfer window shut, I gave him a call, we spent 20 minutes talking, I said, ‘listen, I’m always here for you, you need to keep your head down, you need to keep working hard, keep training, I know it’s not the best situation right now but I know you’re strong’.

There is a widely-reported break clause in Osimhen's loan deal at Galatasaray, meaning clubs could swoop in and sign him in January. Since they missed out on the African, some media sources suggest Chelsea could have a free run over signing Osimhen in 2025, but it is perhaps wise to have alternatives.

Chelsea ready to offer £144m trio in swap deal for Lautaro Martinez

According to Doble Amarilla, that man could be Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

The South American news outlet state that Chelsea are ready to offer a trio of players in exchange for Martinez, with Benoit Badiashile, Carney Chukwuemeka and Mykhailo Mudryk the three in question.

Badiashile (£35m), Mudryk (£89m) and Chukwuemeka (£20m) cost around £144 million combined, but it appears the club are ready to ship out all three to bring in Martinez, following a prolific few years with the Nerazzurri.

The £270,000-per-week Argentine international, who helped Inter to a Serie A title last season with 24 goals and three assists in the league alone, has also been called "sensational" by Man City boss Pep Guardiola and tipped for the Ballon d'Or.