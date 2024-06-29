It is fair to say that it has already been a busy summer for Chelsea Football Club. Following the conclusion of last season, they decided to sack Mauricio Pochettino, despite the fact he got the Blues into an FA Cup semi-final, came runners-up in the Carabao Cup and ensured European qualification for his side.

However, the Argentine was removed from his post and was replaced by Leicester City’s Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca. The Italian signed a five-year deal with the option of a further year at Stamford Bridge. Already, since the appointment, the Blues have been fairly active in the transfer market.

Chelsea have secured two signings already, bringing Tosin Adarabioyo to the club on a free transfer, after his old deal with Fulham expired. They are also set to sign Marc Guiu from Barcelona for just £5m. The young striker has already had a medical in London according to Fabrizio Romano.

Other potential incomings to Stamford Bridge at this moment include Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who could depart Leicester and reunite with Maresca at Chelsea. Not only that, they are also in need of a centre-forward at the club and are thought to be interested in one player who could bolster their front line.

Chelsea target Bundesliga striker

The player in question here is Hoffenheim and Germany striker Maximilian Beier. The 21-year-old has had a very impressive season for the Bundesliga club, and has now been linked with a move away, with clubs including Chelsea thought to be interested in signing him this summer.

According to a report from Christian Falk for CaughtOffisde, the Blues are “interested” in bringing Beier to Stamford Bridge over the summer transfer window. However, Falk confirms that the striker is “not yet convinced” about moving to West London ahead of next season.

Not only that, the Blues will not be the only Premier League side who are vying for the youngster's signature over the summer. Liverpool are thought to be particularly keen on the move, although fellow Merseysiders Everton, as well as relegated Burnley and Chelsea’s fellow London side Brentford are also hopeful of doing a deal this summer.

In terms of price, Beier has a very cheap release clause that makes a deal even more attractive given the quality of the player in conversation here. Interested clubs can activate his £27.5m release clause to sign the striker this summer, a deal which the likes of Chelsea - or rivals Liverpool - would be able to pull off.

Why Beier would be a good signing

Should Chelsea manage to pull off a move for Beier, it would be reminiscent of their move for Kai Havertz in 2020, whom they paid £71m for from Bayer Leverkusen.

It would be a similar switch given Chelsea would be adding the next big thing amongst German centre-forwards to their squad. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig called Beier “the best German striker at the moment” in March 2024.

Whilst it did not work out for Havertz at Stamford Bridge - aside from his Champions League-winning goal against Manchester City - he put up some very similar numbers in his final season in the Bundesliga to what Beier has racked up in 2023/24, with the pair proving their clinical nature in Germany’s top-flight.

Beier vs. Havertz most recent Bundesliga season by numbers Stat Beier (2023/24) Havertz (2019/20) Games 33 30 Minutes 2439 2463 Goals 16 12 Assists 3 6 Stats from Transfermarkt

Of course, Havertz has now left the Blues, instead plying his trade down the road for Arsenal. He did not prove to be the striker Chelsea were searching for in the long run, but perhaps Beier will be that man, instead.

In terms of Beier’s profile, the 21-year-old is a tall striker, who has impressive hold-up play, will run the channels well and has a real eye for goal. In terms of pure goals, he was outscored by only four players last season; Harry Kane scored 36 times, Serhou Guriassy found the back of the net 28 times, Lois Openda scored 24 goals and Deniz Undav scored 18 times.

The 21-year-old is an excellent ball carrier, using his lanky frame to his advantage. The German likes to pick up the ball from a wide area and drive into the penalty area. As per FBref, he averages 1.34 carries into the penalty area per 90 minutes, which ranks him in the top 11%. Football scout Antonio Mango called the striker “exceptional”, and it is attributes such as his impressive carrying from wide areas such a well-rounded player.

For just £27.5m, the signing of Beier could be ideal for Chelsea. They would be able to bring in another genuine number nine, who can compete for the starting spot with Nicolas Jackson. Whilst the transfer itself would be similar to that of Havertz, the Blues will no doubt be hoping Beier can have a more successful time of things at Stamford Bridge.