Chelsea are ready to sell a £35 million member of their squad, so they can help to back head coach Enzo Maresca with the potential signing of a Premier League star.

Chelsea plotting late defensive reshuffle this summer

Reports have begun to accelerate over a potential new centre-back signing before the transfer window cut-off on August 31, despite Maresca already having a wealth of senior central defenders at his disposal.

The Blues also signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer from Fulham earlier this summer, but versatile defender Trevoh Chalobah is expected to leave Chelsea in the coming week after being frozen out of both pre-season and the squad.

Jacob Steinberg of The Guardian, a reliable media source, backs reports that Chelsea could look to bring in another defender very soon, with Maresca holding little faith in both Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi.

"While Chelsea’s squad contains six senior centre-backs, Chalobah is up for sale and Disasi is not in Maresca’s long-term plans," wrote Steinberg.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

"Disasi, who missed much of pre-season after having surgery on a hernia, has not convinced since joining from Monaco for £38.5m last year and has interest from Newcastle. The France international, who made 44 appearances last season, has not looked comfortable with the ball at his feet. There are also doubts over how much Benoît Badiashile will play this season.

"Maresca is happy with Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana as his first-choice centre-backs, with Tosin Adarabioyo as the first back-up. But Fofana needs to be managed carefully after returning from a serious knee injury and there is a chance that a new centre-back who can provide more competition and thrive in Maresca’s possession-based system will arrive."

In the last few days, it has been claimed by other members of the media, like respected Chelsea reporter Simon Phillips, that Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is a very realistic transfer target.

Chelsea ready to sell Badiashile and could sign Joe Gomez

This is backed by TEAMtalk in another update, who write that Chelsea have put Badiashile on the transfer list and are ready to sell him. The 23-year-old, who only joined the club for £35 million in January last year, hasn't lived up to expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Those within Chelsea apparently hold this view of the Frenchman too, and it is believed they're considering the signing of Gomez as a replacement for Badiahshile. Maresca is also said to have requested the signing of a new centre-back to Chelsea chiefs, so this could be one to watch.

Arne Slot's centre-back has been regularly linked with an Anfield exit, commanding a price tag of around £34 million. Gomez made 32 Premier League appearances during Jurgen Klopp's final season in charge, starting 17 of them, and has been praised for his quality in recent years.

"He is a sensational footballer, which is good," said Klopp on Gomez in 2020.

“He has outstanding speed, which helps us a lot to keep our last line high; he is a really good challenger; good in one-on-one situations; football-wise, I said already, good."