Chelsea are thought to be ‘ready to activate’ one player’s release clause in a summer swoop that would be worth more than £50m.

Chelsea looking at summer signings

Despite the Blues’ eye-catching spending in recent years under Todd Boehly, it looks as if Chelsea are already preparing for the upcoming transfer window.

There could be a number of new arrivals, with Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that those at Stamford Bridge are following Lille defender Leny Yoro and is expecting Chelsea to be “busy” at centre-back.

“Chelsea are following the situation, but there are no concrete talks, nothing else. Despite what may have been written elsewhere, I’m not sure there’s much to report here for now.

“However, I see Chelsea busy with centre-backs in the summer. There will be movements in that position, priority to the outgoings and then Chelsea will consider incomings but that could be one more position to follow in the summer. There is nothing concrete yet in terms of negotiations, as far as I know.”

Alongside defensive addition, arrivals in attack are also likely, with Napoli striker Victor Osimhen heavily linked with a move to London. Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign the Nigeria international, who has a £113 million release clause in his current contract.

Osimhen is ready to move to Chelsea, and another attacker, RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo, could follow suit.

Recent reports suggested that the Blues had opened talks with Leipzig over a move for Olmo, who was seen as a primary target. It seems as if Chelsea are ready to make their move following these discussions.

According to reports from Olmo’s native Croatia, relayed by Sport Witness, Chelsea are now ‘ready to activate’ his €60m (£51.2m) release clause in the upcoming transfer window, something which only becomes active in the summer.

Dinamo Zagreb are entitled to 20% of the fee due to a sell-on clause, however, there is no mention of whether Olmo is keen to join Chelsea.

It looks as if the Blues are set to launch their move for the 25-year-old, who could bring plenty of versatility in the final third.

Dani Olmo's career stats by position Appearances Attacking midfield 131 Left-winger 43 Right-winger 36 Central midfield 13 Centre-forward 5 Second striker 2

Olmo is also a player who caught the eye of Pep Guardiola back in 2019, with the Manchester City boss saying:

"He's a top player - he has a bright future, of course. His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."