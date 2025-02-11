Chelsea are showing strong interest in an "outrageous" forward who is wanted by some of Europe's top clubs, and they are now readying a move, according to a report.

Blues eyeing a winger amid Mudryk uncertainty

With Mykhailo Mudryk in an uncertain situation after being suspended due to a positive drugs test, the Blues are assessing wingers for the summer transfer window, and they have a number of options in mind.

Enzo Maresca's side are eyeing a number of players from the Premier League, with a £42m bid being prepared for AFC Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo, having been impressed by the versatile forward's performances this season.

In the past few days, there have been widespread reports the west Londoners are also considering an audacious move for Liverpool's Luis Diaz, while they have held an interest in Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho since the January transfer window.