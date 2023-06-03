Chelsea attacker Kai Havertz is being eyed up by Real Madrid for a shock summer transfer, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

What's going on with Havertz?

The German international has had another disappointing season, scoring nine goals in 47 games across all competitions, and the 23-year-old could be sacrificed in order to bring another forward in.

The versatile attacker scored the winner as Chelsea won the Champions League two years ago, but has been underwhelming during his time at Stamford Bridge beyond that moment, and his three season spell could now come to an end as Carlo Ancelotti takes aim at the £150k-per-week star.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Los Blancos are interested in Havertz to add depth to their attack, with Marco Asensio set to depart.

"There have been many rumours about Kai Havertz in the last 24 hours, and I'm told that it's true, Real Madrid really appreciate him. He was one of the names they mentioned in their internal meeting they had with Carlo Ancelotti, and with people on the board who report to Florentino Perez," he stated.

"So it's true that they really appreciate Kai Havertz. They believe that Havertz is the kind of creative player with skills that Real Madrid don't have in the current team, let's remind that Marco Asensio will leave the club.

"The situation on the Chelsea side, from what I'm told, Chelsea are open to negotiating for Kai Havertz. So Havertz is not an untouchable player at Chelsea, but some of the reports coming from Spain were mentioning maybe a loan with a buy option clause or these kind of things, no. Chelsea want important money for their important players."

Should Chelsea sell Havertz?

Depending on the size of the offer that comes in from Real Madrid, a sale of Havertz could solve a number of problems at Chelsea.

The club need to sell players in order to comply with financial fair play rules, and Havertz could be a player sacrificed given his underwhelming contributions on the pitch.

Havertz joined for an astonishing £75m in 2020, and whilst it seems highly unlikely that Chelsea will recover a lot of this, cutting their losses now whilst his value is high could help Mauricio Pochettino buy a new striker, and Havertz's departure would make space in the squad.

Victor Osimhen has been targeted, and if Havertz making way can generate space and funds to sign the Napoli striker, then it is a deal that Chelsea should look to complete.