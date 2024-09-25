Chelsea are showing a very strong interest in a midfielder who Real Madrid have already opened talks to sign, with the highly-rated ace also wanted by a host of other elite European sides, including Barcelona.

Chelsea's transfer plans for 2025 as Boehly looks to next year

The west Londoners displayed real spending power in the summer, as they have done since Clearlake Capital's takeover in 2022, with close to £200 million spent on 13 summer signings in Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho.

However, despite the influx of new players and a heavily-changed squad, rumours suggest that Todd Boehly and BlueCo are already planning for next year.

Reece James' injury woes have reportedly motivated the club to monitor new right-backs, with Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong among the Chelsea wing-back targets for 2025, according to some reports.

Meanwhile, after failing to sign Victor Osimhen in the summer, it is believed Chelsea are still on the look-out for a new centre-forward - and it could be that they attempt to go back in for the Nigerian.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

According to TEAMtalk this week, Chelsea have made fresh contact with Osimhen's representatives, as the Blues look to ascertain whether a January swoop is possible amid a rumoured break-clause in his Galatasaray deal.

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time," said John Obi-Mikel, who knows the player well, on Osimhen's failed Chelsea move.

"Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club. He was disappointed it didn’t happen."

Given the 25-year-old's clear willingness to make the move to Stamford Bridge, this could be one to watch, but Osimhen isn't the only key player on their agenda as Boehly also seeks to add another wonderkid to Chelsea's books.

Chelsea really want to sign Real Madrid target Franco Mastantuono

According to CaughtOffside, one of South America's most exciting young talents - 17-year-old River Plate midfielder Franco Mastantuono - is well and truly on Chelsea's radar.

The teenager is already valued at around £37 million by River Plate, indicating his sky-high potential, and it is believed European champions Real have already opened initial talks over a deal for Mastantuono.

Chelsea are showing a strong interest in signing Mastantuono, as are Arsenal, while it is believed Barcelona and Man City are among the plethora of big-name sides who are also keeping tabs on the Argentine.

While Chelsea cannot be ruled out of the race at this stage, Mastantuono is giving preference to a Madrid move, which is understandable given their status.