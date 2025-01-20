Still looking to get their January business underway, Chelsea have reportedly received their first answer in a bid to sign an attacking addition worth just £17m this month.

Chelsea transfer news

Before anything, the Blues must clear any deadwood remaining in Enzo Maresca's side. The likes of Ben Chilwell and Tosin Adarabioyo have already been linked with the exit door in recent weeks, and there's no denying that the former particularly needs a January exit.

The left-back has reportedly attracted the interest of Everton, in a move that would see him stay put in the Premier League and join up with David Moyes at the beginning of his latest Goodison Park reign.

Meanwhile, on the incomings front, the Blues have been linked with the likes of Ousmane Diomande. Reports have even gone as far as to suggest that Chelsea are among the favourites to secure the Sporting CP defender's signature this month in a big-money deal.

The centre-back isn't the only one who could arrive before the end of the month, with an attacking reinforcement also threatening to steal the headlines in recent weeks.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea have seen their opening bid for Yeremay Hernandez worth £8.5m rejected by Deportivo La Coruna.

The Blues aren't exactly close to the Segunda Division side's valuation given that they're only willing to part ways with Hernandez if clubs trigger his reported €20m (£17m) release clause this month.

With Aston Villa also keeping an eye on things, the west London club must step things up if they are to welcome the winger before the end of the window. A wanted man and a player on the rise, Hernandez could make his biggest move yet if the Blues increase their offer.

"Creative" Hernandez is a rising star

Whether via the Premier League or elsewhere, Hernandez looks like a player ready to step up to the top flight following an impressive campaign in Spain's second division for Deportivo, where he has scored eight goals and assisted another three in just 18 games so far this season.

Earning plenty of praise as a result, analyst Ben Mattinson described Hernandez as a "compact creative winger" earlier this week, before dubbing his vision "excellent" in a post full of positives.

As the window rolls on, Chelsea now have a decision to make over whether they match Hernandez's release clause or simply allow the winger to look elsewhere for a move away.

The question would certainly be put to Maresca as to where Hernandez would fit into his Chelsea side. So many players have arrived before being forced to watch on from the reserves, and Hernandez has far too much potential to suffer a similar fate.