An "integral" Chelsea player for head coach Enzo Maresca could now miss 10 games after an injury setback, with the Italian appearing very likely to be without him until the turn of the year.

Chelsea prepare for Aston Villa after 2-0 win over Heidenheim

A chopped and changed Chelsea team beat Bundesliga side Heidenheim 2-0 in the Europa Conference League on Thursday, with forwards Christopher Nkunku and Mykhailo Mudryk notching their second-half goals and maintaining the club's excellent start in Europe.

Maresca confirmed in the build up to their win that Nkunku won't be sold in January, but uncertainty still surrounds the future of Mudryk amid reports that Chelsea are keen to offload the Ukrainian in January (Football Insider).

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

Cesare Casadei was sent off in the dying minutes of their 2-0 victory in Germany, though it was a solid evening out overall for the west Londoners, who now face fellow Premier League top-four challengers Aston Villa on Sunday.

"Yes, tough, very tough," said Maresca after Chelsea beat Heidenheim.

"This is exactly the way we expected the game, against this team away. Small pitch, it's always complicated but overall I think we did very well. We could have scored more goals but we also conceded some chances. Overall, I think we deserved to win the game and I'm very happy for the players.

"It was a very good challenge for all the aspects. They were high pressing, they were intense, but no matter what the opposition do, it is important we are ready. It's important also to continue with that mentality; to try and win all the games."

Reece James could miss next 10 Chelsea games after setback

One player who couldn't take part was crocked defender Reece James, who recently picked up another hamstring injury to add to his growing list.

The England international had his scan on the problem this week, and while some reports believe Chelsea are becoming more open to selling James, GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs believes this is wide of the mark - as the club continue to back their "integral" academy graduate.

However, the right-back won't be seen for a good while, according to GiveMeSport this week. It is believed James could miss Chelsea's next 10 games after his latest injury setback, meaning he may not be back until 2025.

While this is bad news on the face of it, Maresca's side are still feeling pretty positive overall, considering how much more severe it could've been.