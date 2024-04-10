There hasn't been an awful lot to cheer about for Chelsea fans this season, as an embarrassing defeat seemingly follows every impressive win.

Mauricio Pochettino has struggled to build a cohesive team out of his expensively assembled squad of youngsters, but he has been able to rely on the hardworking Conor Gallagher.

A popular player at Stamford Bridge, Gallagher has been in impressive form for the Blues this year, although, with consistent reports linking him with moves away, he might not be playing in blue for much longer.

That said, Cobham might be about to provide Pochettino with the perfect replacement should the worst happen.

Conor Gallagher's season in numbers

Gallagher played a reasonably important role for Chelsea last season, making 45 appearances across the campaign. However, with only 21 being starts, it would have been fair to have described him as a squad player, more than an essential part of the first team.

Conor Gallagher's recent Chelsea career Season 2022/23 2023/24 Appearances 45 41 Goals 3 5 Assists 1 8 Goal Involvements per Match 0.08 0.31 All Stats via Transfermarkt

However, this year, the Epsom-born gem has already made 41 appearances for Pochettino, and a whopping 37 of those have been starts, meaning he has quickly become one of the most pivotal players in the Argentine's setup.

His output has also dramatically increased, as the Englishman returned just three goals and one assist last season, whereas this year, he has already scored five goals and provided eight assists.

So, with his improvement clearly visible and his undeniable importance to the team, it seems absurd that the 24-year-old could still be sold, but that's still the case.

According to a report from last week from ESPN, due to the looming threat of profit and sustainability punishments, Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah will be made available to be sold in the summer, which will be music to the ears of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, who have tried to sign the midfielder in the past.

Ultimately, selling the popular player would be a massive mistake from a playing and PR point of view, but Cobham could be about to provide Pochettino with the perfect replacement if Gallagher is sold.

Why fans should be excited about Leo Castledine

The Cobham talent in question is 18-year-old Leo Castledine. He has been on fire for the U21s this season and looks ready to make a name for himself with the first team next year.

This season alone, the Kingston upon Thames-born gem has scored nine goals, provided nine assists in just 21 appearances, and excelled in midfield and out wide on occasion.

Across his whole youth career thus far, the "terrific" teen, as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, has scored 35 goals and provided 16 assists, meaning that he averages a goal involvement every 1.96 games.

Leo Castledine's Youth Career Team Chelsea U18s Chelsea U21s UEFA Youth League Appearances 47 43 10 Goals 18 13 4 Assists 6 10 0 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 0.53 0.40 All Stats via Transfermarkt

It would be a massive step-up for the boyhood Chelsea fan to start playing regular first-team football, but with club legend John Terry describing him as "a magnet in the box" and Mango waxing lyrical about his "technical excellence," it seems more a matter of when rather than if he takes up a central role in the Blues' midfield.

Ultimately, it would be wise for Todd Boehly and Co to keep hold of Gallagher for at least a few more seasons, but if they do sell him in the summer, Poch could do a lot worse than bringing Castledine into the first team as a potential long-term replacement.