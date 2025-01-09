Chelsea have clearly undergone a massive squad rebuild in the past few years, getting rid of some of their older squad players and replacing them with young and exciting talents in each position on the pitch.

In some areas, you can already see this paying off, such as central midfield with the big-money signings of Enzo Fernández, Moises Caicedo and Roméo Lavia, who could dominate that midfield for years to come.

However, one area the Blues continue to spend money on in each window is wide attackers, acquiring the likes of Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho in the summer just gone, to join the likes of Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Raheem Sterling in the years before.

Whilst many of these signings have shown glimpses of brilliance, it seems Chelsea are yet to fully nail down that superstar wide player, and intentions remain around the club to improve in this area if the opportunity arises.

Chelsea considering LaLiga winger

Speaking on The Athletic FC Podcast, David Ornstein reported that Chelsea maintain an interest in Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams. Arsenal are also interested in the Spanish wideman, but the package would likely cost around €60m (£50m) which is the player's release clause.

It is said that the overall package of the deal (including the winger's high wages) is what deterred Chelsea from a deal in the summer, and this is likely to be the case again with any immediate deal for Williams. According to Capology, the 22-year-old is currently earning just over €200k-per-week, which is around £167k.

Williams has made 25 appearances for Bilbao in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals, providing five assists and totalling 1,710 minutes played.

Williams vs Mudryk comparison

Unfortunately for Chelsea, with Mudryk now out through suspension for an unknown period of time, the Blues could be forced to act early on another forward addition, and Williams would offer that. The Ukrainian has made 73 appearances since arriving at the club in 2023, scoring ten goals and providing nine assists in that time.

So, by taking a look at the stats, we can see just why the "devastating" winger - as he was described by Emmanuel Petit - would be a sizable upgrade.

Nico Williams vs Mykhailo Mudryk comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Williams Mudryk Goals 0.09 0.32 Assists 0.23 0.16 Progressive Carries 6.33 5.26 Progressive Passes 2.83 1.75 Shots Total 2.43 1.75 Key Passes 2.28 2.28 Passes into Pen Area 1.44 1.05 Shot-Creating Actions 5.56 3.68 Successful Take-Ons 3.17 1.58 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two players, you can instantly tell both have similar play styles, in the fact they are truly carry-first wingers, boasting the quality and creativity to find their teammates with progressive and key passes and find entries into the box via their skill set.

However, whilst Williams has struggled for goals this season (only two so far, giving him 0.09 goals per 90), his shot volume is still higher than Mudryk's and that is a trait which Chelsea lacks in wide areas apart from Madueke on the right.

This blend of ability to create for others, as well as himself, would be a welcomed attribute for Enzo Maresca on the wing.

Whether Chelsea look to sign Williams in January, go back in for him in the summer, or move onto other targets come the summer, the need for another left-sided player will be determined by the length of time Mudryk is out, so it's definitely one to keep a close eye on.