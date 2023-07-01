Romelu Lukaku's stay at Chelsea could be about to get prolonged, with The Sun reporting that should no team offer to sign the player permanently, he may be kept on at Stamford Bridge.

What is the latest on a Romelu Lukaku transfer?

Having spent last season out of the Blues' squad and on loan with Inter Milan, it hasn't looked like there would be a place for him in the side upon his return this summer. There has already been plenty of rumours and murmurings surrounding his future and potential deals this transfer window, although nothing has concretely materialized as of yet.

It's become clear that the striker himself wants to leave Stamford Bridge if he can during the close season, with the player not seemingly prepared to even attempt to play some minutes under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

It appears he is set on an exit and there are clubs keen to do business. Juventus have been mooted as a potential landing spot for the Belgian, with Chelsea keen to land Dusan Vlahovic and seeing Lukaku as ideal to use in a swap deal. Inter are also eager to bring him back to Serie A and have lined up loan moves for the 30-year-old again.

Are Chelsea selling Romelu Lukaku?

However, according to The Sun, a short-term move might not be good enough. They report that Premier League side Chelsea are unprepared to let Lukaku leave on a loan deal again and only want to shift him out of the club on a permanent basis this summer

It means that Inter would need to stump up the cash to make a long-term move happen - cash that they likely do not have. The alternative is that the Belgium international stays with the Blues, with the club's hierarchy unwilling to compromise over their stance on a loan move for the striker.

If Inter did bring Lukaku back to the club - and decided to stump up the cash to do so - then they would undoubtedly be getting a player that could help them climb the table in Serie A.

Football journalist Josh Bunting stated that the attacker is a "dream of a striker" to have in Italy and added that he "works perfectly" despite his struggles in London.

He is clearly an asset in the top tier of Italian football then, as Inter will already know, but it appears that they may have to be willing to pay big if they want to see him back at San Siro next season.