Chelsea are beginning to perform like a side that cost over £1bn to assemble having condemned rivals Tottenham Hotspur to a 4-1 defeat on their own patch before following that up with a captivating 4-4 draw against Manchester City on Sunday.

Across those two matches, Nicolas Jackson has finally unleashed his goalscoring powers onto the rest of the Premier League. The Senegalese hitman netted a hat-trick against Spurs and was in the right place to convert a rebound against the champions.

While the 22-year-old has demonstrated an incredible upturn in form, Cole Palmer has been producing heroics all season in Blue and the latest of those came against his former employers as he held his nerve to calmly slot home a late equaliser from the penalty spot.

It is clear that the Englishman's decision to leave the Etihad Stadium has already been vindicated, with more Premier League starts and four goals to his name.

Cole Palmer's statistics this term

Gareth Southgate has utilised the England U21 talent pool to his advantage by selecting Palmer for his camp's European Championship qualifiers after multiple players dropped out with injuries, including James Maddison and Callum Wilson.

The Three Lions head coach isn't the only person to recognise his outstanding form as Alan Shearer labelled his stunning display against the champions as "magnificent" while Jamie Carragher waxed lyrical about the youngster's calmness from the spot as he smashed the ball past a diving Ederson.

He told Sky Sports [via Daily Mail]: 'What a penalty under that pressure against a keeper who knows him so well and he finds that top corner.

"The arrogance that lad has got, football arrogance, you're not saving that. The whole world will feel like they are watching him, friends and family probably City fans."

Since making the move to Stamford Bridge, the 21-year-old has become an integral part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad and has flourished as the fulcrum of the Argentine's star-studded attack, recording the most expected assists (1.89) in the Chelsea squad, the joint-most chances created (5) and the second most shots on target per game (0.8), as per Sofascore.

That isn't even the most impressive statistic, as Palmer's four goals and two assists are the joint-most goal contributions in the Chelsea squad - Jackson (6).

Remarkably, the Blues have a star out on loan currently who has outscored the starlet this season.

Romelu Lukaku's statistics so far this term

Once dubbed by Jose Mourinho as a "monster" for his goal-scoring exploits at Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku is indeed currently posting monstrous numbers in front of goal this term.

The Belgian joined Serie A giants AS Roma on loan to reunite with the Portuguese tactician and reignite his touch in front of goal.

With nine goals in 14 appearances in all competitions, the Special One has proven he knows how to get the best out of the 30-year-old once more.

Although it has previously been said that there is no way back for Lukaku at Chelsea, he's doing everything in his power to facilitate a move out of the club next summer.

That said, he is showing his current employers what they are missing out on by outscoring Palmer in the process.