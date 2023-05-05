Chelsea forgotten man could return to Stamford Bridge and be a key asset next season under Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Romelu Lukaku and Mauricio Pochettino?

As per The Telegraph, Lukaku could be offered a shock chance to revive his career at Stamford Bridge by Pochettino and will be involved in discussions with Chelsea at the end of this term to determine his next steps.

The Belgium international joined Chelsea for £97.5 million back in 2021 from Inter Milan; however, he endured an indifferent spell in front of goal in west London that yielded just 15 goals in 44 appearances, as per Transfermarkt, before completing a loan switch back to Inter Milan at the beginning of this campaign.

Football Italia via Football London report that Inter Milan CEO Guiseppi Marotta has stated that Lukaku will indeed return to Chelsea when his loan agreement at the San Siro comes to an end, stating: "Lukaku is in love with this club and city, so these are important elements to consider, but the player does not belong to us. He is on loan, he will return to Chelsea on June 30 and we will all evaluate the situation together. It is important to note that he is a great professional, he has a great sense of belonging and these are key elements that go alongside the technical and sporting considerations."

Rumoured incoming boss Pochettino could now have a decision to make if he does assume the managerial vacancy at Chelsea. The Argentinian coach is said to be in 'advanced talks' over taking over at the Blues, as per BBC Sport.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones reckons that Lukaku could be the man to guarantee a regular flow of goals for Chelsea next campaign under Pochettino, similar to the service Harry Kane provided the former Paris Saint-Germain manager when both were at Tottenham Hotspur.

Jones told FFC: "The only outfield player used more than Kane was Christian Eriksen but the Tottenham No.9 was far and away the most productive goal scorer as he hit the net 169 times in Poch’s time at the club.

"It is no wonder Chelsea dream about reconnecting the duo but from the current squad who could Chelsea realistically turn to as their goal machine?

"Romelu Lukaku is the outstanding candidate and one source described recently how this season there have been players in the team that have felt Lukaku should have been brought back to the club. Indeed, it is believed Chelsea did even consider it briefly at the turn of the year.

"He has had two failed attempts at being Chelsea’s main striker and if that third and final chance is ever to come, the time is now. If not there is only one solution: Bid for Kane!"

Could Romelo Lukaku get an unexpected second chance at Chelsea?

Realistically, suppose Chelsea can't find a suitable permanent destination for Lukaku elsewhere. In that case, it may just be worth giving him a chance to show if he can be the focal point in attack desperately needed at Stamford Bridge.

In 2022/23, the Belgian has made 28 appearances for Inter Milan in all competitions, scoring nine goals and claiming five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

FBRef also note that Lukaku has successfully carried out 59 shot-creating actions this term, demonstrating his ability to lead the line effectively and provide regular opportunities due to his hold-up play.

Conversely, Chelsea may have designs on entering the transfer market to secure a new forward. 90min claim that Pochettino could target Tottenham talisman Kane to counter the Blues' lack of a natural striker, in a move that could grab worldwide attention if a deal were to materialise.