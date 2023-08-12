Highlights Chelsea are planning to make a record-breaking transfer fee for Moises Caicedo, with Liverpool attempting to hijack the deal.

Chelsea are planning a sensational midfield overhaul that could escalate their spending to unparalleled heights.

The Blues look set to resist Liverpool’s outlandish attempt to hijack their Moises Caicedo deal as they prepare to break the record Premier League transfer fee for the South American.

Furthermore, these clubs are also battling it out for Romeo Lavia’s signature.

What’s the latest on Romeo Lavia to Chelsea?

According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are ‘close’ to an agreement with Southampton over signing Lavia, but Liverpool retains a strong interest in the youngster.

The 2021 Champions League winners remain in direct contact with the Saints, who are holding firm with their £50m valuation.

Chelsea submitted a £48m bid earlier this week, while Liverpool have had three separate offers - the latest of which was £45m - all rejected.

This outlet also revealed that the West Londoners are looking to welcome two midfielders in this window, and they feel that landing Lavia and Caicedo is a real possibility.

Why would Romeo Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

Although the Belgian has only played on 29 occasions in the Premier League, he has swiftly established himself as one of Europe’s most attractive and sought-after assets.

Last season, Lavia, who was described as “tremendous” by Rio Ferdinand, averaged 2.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 84% pass accuracy in the opposition half in domestic football as per Sofascore - scoring higher than Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher for the aforementioned metrics.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a quick rise to prominence with Jean Kindermans, Anderlecht’s head of Academy, eulogizing over Lavia’s composure and bright future, saying: “His best position is as a low playmaker because he can deliver passes.

“He’s always calm on the ball. You can give him it under pressure and he will solve the problem. He is going to have a brilliant career.”

Paul Scholes has followed up this praise, feeling that Lavia is someone with “so much potential.”

A player of this calibre and defensive acumen could be a pivotal figure in aiding Reece James to recapture his best form at Stamford Bridge.

The last two seasons have been difficult for the right-back - he has missed 45 games through various injuries that have massively disrupted his rhythm and consistency.

Last campaign, Chelsea failed to win in any of his final eight outings in the Premier League, and he mustered just four goal contributions in all competitions.

Nevertheless, he is one of the world’s most effective full-backs, and as the club’s new captain, he will be an imperative figure in any Chelsea revival.

James will be looking to emulate and surpass Trent Alexander Arnold’s influence. The £180k-per-week man also endured a tricky campaign, as Liverpool unexpectedly dropped out of the top four, but he still managed to hit double-digits for assists.

Both players have built formidable reputations for their awe-inspiring technical ability. Interestingly, over the past 365 days, James comfortably outranks Alexander-Arnold for progressive carries per 90 (3.51 vs 1.41), and successful take-ons per 90 (1.8 vs 0.91). Then, the latter narrowly outperforms the former Wigan Athletic loanee for shot-creating actions per 90 (3.46 vs 3.88), and progressive passes per 90 (6.29 vs 7.31).

In summary, these figures mean that James sits within the best 10% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for the aforementioned metrics. To still possess these numbers whilst going through the toughest period in your career is a testament to his quality, which could reach even more frightening heights with Lavia’s addition.