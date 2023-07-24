Highlights

Romeo Lavia is a player Chelsea "really appreciate" and are actively "following" in the transfer market, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Is Lavia joining Chelsea?

Chelsea's transfer business has been extensive in the summer window so far and shows no signs of slowing down in the coming weeks.

Mauricio Pochettino has been working around the clock to prepare himself for his first season at Stamford Bridge, having signed four players and let 13 go on a permanent basis already.

Some big names have departed such as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic, while there have been some exciting arrivals in the form of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson - both of whom have got off to a flying start in pre-season.

However, Pochettino is yet to be fully satisfied with his current crop, with suggestions that midfield is the priority area for reinforcement and improvement.

Chelsea's admiration of Moises Caicedo has been well-documented and a deal appears to be slowly edging towards the final stages, but Southampton's Lavia has also emerged as a significant target for the Blues.

According to Romano, a deal for Lavia is possible and would have no impact on Chelsea's ability to sign number one target Caicedo.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano stated: "Chelsea are following the situation of Romeo Lavia. It's not linked to Moises Caicedo, he's a player they really appreciate.

"I told you many times about Joe Shields having a special connection. Joe Shields who is at Chelsea as one of the directors having a special connection with the player. He had the player at Southampton, at Man City, so there is a very good feeling, but at the moment for Chelsea the priority remains Caicedo."

Romano suggests that Lavia would likely cost in the region of £50m and also cites Liverpool as having a strong interest in the player and "actively working" on the deal. Therefore, with Caicedo's deal taking priority, Chelsea could be pipped to the post by the Reds in their pursuit of the 19-year-old.

Lavia featured 34 times in all competitions for the Saints last season contributing a goal and an assist across the season, albeit his primary focus is to shield the back four not offer a goal threat.

The one-cap Belgian international has a high ceiling and huge potential, something he exhibited repeatedly during his debut senior season in the Premier League.

Who are Chelsea signing?

As Romano mentions, Caicedo is undoubtedly the number one target for Pochettino who is looking to replace the departing Mount, Kovacic, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Caicedo would most closely resemble a Kante replacement and would offer some much-needed defensive solidity and awareness for the Blues, while also offering Enzo Fernandez more freedom in midfield.

However, a £100m asking price has been the stumbling block between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion so far, with the Blues eager to reduce that fee significantly.

The priority after Caicedo may not actually be another signing but instead ensuring that young centre-back Levi Colwill stays at the club amid interest from Brighton and Liverpool, the former being where he spent last season on loan.

Colwill featured in Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in pre-season with Pochettino adamant that the England U21 European Championship winner is not for sale.