Chelsea have made a late “approach” in an attempt to bring Southampton defensive midfielder Romeo Lavia to Stamford Bridge, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Is Romeo Lavia leaving Southampton?

The Belgium international still has another four years to run on his contract on the south coast having only moved there from Premier League rivals Manchester City last summer, but after establishing himself as Russell Martin’s side’s second best-performing defensive player last season, and also getting relegated, he could be heading for the exit door in the weeks ahead.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Fabrizio Romano previously claimed that the Blues “really appreciate” the 19-year-old as a result of his connection to Co-Director of Recruitment and Talent Joe Shields, and it wasn’t long before the reporter provided a further update on Mauricio Pochettino's pursuit.

Via his social media, the reporter stated: “Understand Liverpool asked [for] conditions of Romeo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet. Man Utd and Chelsea, monitoring the situation but not in active talks yet".

The Reds have since submitted an opening offer worth £37m, but this was swiftly rejected by the Saints.

Are Chelsea signing Romeo Lavia?

Taking to Twitter, Tavolieri said that Liverpool are currently in pole position for Lavia but revealed that Chelsea have made a last-ditch swoop in an attempt to hijack the move that would instead send him on his way to Stamford Bridge. He wrote:

“#LiverpoolFC now try closing in on £45M deal for Romeo Lavia. The aim is to get the player at Singapore with the squad. As called by @FabrizioRomano, Reds are in a hurry as #ChelseaFC tried an ultimate approach in these ultimate hours thanks to Joe Shields pressing. More to follow.”

Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo but they are yet to agree a deal thanks to his £100m price tag, so for just £45m, Lavia could be the perfect, much cheaper alternative having been dubbed a defensive midfield “monster” by journalist Benjy Nurick.

The Brussels native last season ranked in the 96th percentile for blocks per 90 by midfielders and made a total of 60 tackles over the course of the campaign which was the third-highest tally in his squad, via FBRef, showing that he’s not afraid to put his body on the line and get stuck into a challenge.

The former Manchester City academy gem, who’s sponsored by Adidas, is also capable of getting involved with efforts in the final third having posted nine goal contributions (six assists and three goals) since the start of his career, making him impactful at both ends of the pitch.

Lavia’s ability to find the back of the net and create chances for his fellow teammates is likely to come from his versatility having also operated slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his usual role in front of the backline, so he really would be a bargain purchase should the club be able to successfully steal him from under their top-flight rivals' noses at Anfield.