Chelsea have started to explore a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer, according to reports.

Is Romeo Lavia leaving Southampton?

The Belgium international only arrived at the St. Mary’s Stadium from Premier League rivals Manchester City, who do have a buy-back clause available, last summer, but after establishing himself as Ruben Selles’ second top-performing defensive player last season, has caught the eye of Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti revealed that the Blues have the 19-year-old at the “top of their list” of central targets and have “already started” talks regarding a potential move, and it’s fair to say that reinforcements will be needed in the months ahead.

The Stamford Bridge outfit have N’Golo Kante and Denis Zakaria both out of contract this summer whilst Mateo Kovacic has reportedly entered negotiations over joining Pep Guardiola’s side so fresh faces will be required which is where the south coast starlet comes in.

Are Chelsea signing Lavia?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea, and by extension owner Todd Boehly, have “sounded out the possibility” of a deal for Lavia ahead of the 2023/24 term. The SW6 side have already “made some early moves” for Southampton’s midfielder, and it’s stated that Pochettino has “marked” the teenager as a player who he is a “huge fan” of. The £25k-per-week gem, who is preparing to leave, is also attracting interest from Liverpool, Man City and Arsenal.

Could Lavia be a good signing for Chelsea?

Chelsea will know that Lavia is still a very young player in the development stages of his career, but having been labelled a “diamond” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the defensive midfielder could be a fantastic signing for the long-term future at Stamford Bridge.

The Elite Project Group Ltd client ranks in the 96th percentile for blocks and recorded a total of 60 tackles throughout last season which was the third-highest number out of the squad on the south coast, as per FBRef.

Hailed as "perfect for Chelsea" by journalist Nick Emms, Lavia is sponsored by Adidas and also occasionally chips in with his team’s efforts at the opposite end of the pitch having provided one goal and the same number of assists during his debut campaign at Southampton.

Finally, Lavia would add versatility to the manager’s ranks with his ability to operate slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his natural role sitting just in front of the backline, and he could only excel even further under the guidance of Pochettino.