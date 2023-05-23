Chelsea have a 'window of opportunity' to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer as the Saints have already been relegated, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

What's the latest transfer news involving Romeo Lavia?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea failed with a £50 million bid to try and sign Lavia from Southampton last summer, which was incredibly the same window that he joined the South Coast club in from Manchester City for a fee that could rise to £14 million, as per BBC Sport.

The Daily Mail report that Chelsea director of recruitment Joe Shields is an admirer of the Belgium international, who has been watched by the Blues on several occasions; however, there are 'reservations' from some internal figures over signing the midfielder.

Football Insider claim that Lavia now has 'jumped to the top of their summer signing shortlist' at Chelsea, with a fee of about £45 million said to be enough to tempt the Saints into selling the talent.

The outlet detail that Manchester City hold a buy-back clause in Lavia's agreement at Southampton. Nevertheless, it isn't set to activate until 2024, which has alerted Liverpool and Arsenal to his availability.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the midfielder's clause is worth £40 million and also stated that Lavia is 'one to watch in the summer' on Twitter.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has said that Chelsea and other sides have a 'window of opportunity' to try and entice Lavia elsewhere this summer.

Jacobs said: "It's obvious that people see a window of opportunity. With Southampton down it puts the prospective buyers in a stronger position. Given the level of interest, and given the player's desire to progress and play in the top league it's going to be quite hard for Southampton to hang on to Lavia.

"To be honest, that might have also been the case even if they'd have stayed up in the Premier League. But it's definitely the case now that they are mathematically down."

How has Romeo Lavia got on this season for Southampton?

Lavia, who has been described as a "perfect Pochettino player" and an "absolute monster", has been a rare bright spark for Southampton in a season of turmoil and has made 34 appearances in all competitions, notching one goal and one assist apiece, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that the 19-year-old has maintained a pass accuracy of 86.7% this term, demonstrating his capacity to take the ball in tight spaces and not be dispossessed.

Chelsea have an abundance of midfielders which may make a move tricky, though Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount have both been linked with moves away this summer, something that could pave the way for Lavia to be pursued.

As Chelsea look to move past a dismal 2022/23 campaign, Lavia could help to solidify their midfield and provide some fresh impetus moving forward.