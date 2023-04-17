Chelsea are reportedly interested in making Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim their new manager at Stamford Bridge and the young Portuguese boss could prove to be the next Jose Mourinho.

Could Chelsea appoint Amorim?

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have already spoken with the 38-year-old manager as they consider a long-term replacement for Graham Potter.

It is claimed that Amorim isn't their first choice and is yet to be convinced that Chelsea is the right move for him, but the prospect of taking over the plethora of world-class talent at Stamford Bridge may prove difficult for him to turn down should the Blues make an official approach.

The arrival of Frank Lampard as interim manager until the end of the season has given Todd Boehly and co plenty of time to find their next main man at Stamford Bridge, with Amorim one of four who they have already been spoken to.

The young manager has earned a lot of plaudits for his work with Sporting Lisbon, having led them to the Portuguese Liga title in 2021 and impressing in the Champions League and Europa League since then, memorably knocking Arsenal out of the competition earlier this season.

Could Amorim be Mourinho 2.0 for Chelsea?

Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique are both name-checked as other potential options for the Blues but Amorim could see Chelsea return to the Portuguese league in search of an up-and-coming manager, having done so when appointing Jose Mourinho from Porto in 2004.

The special one had a big reputation, having already won the Champions League with Porto at the age of 41, but like Amorim, he had never managed outside of Portugal before arriving at Stamford Bridge.

Amorim earned a sensational 2.38 points per game in his 13 matches in charge of Braga, before impressing with Sporting Lisbon, averaging a superb 2.19 points per game there.

For context, Potter would manage just 1.42 points per game in his time with Chelsea, which suggests that the 38-year-old could be a big upgrade on the Englishman should he take over in the summer.

Although it might be seen as a risky appointment by some, Amorim has delivered unprecedented success with Sporting Lisbon, steering them to their first title in 19 years in 2021 and helping them to the Europa League quarter-final stage this season, with wins against Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in this campaign.

The Athletic's Jack Pitt-Brooke rates him as "the most exciting young manager in European football" and for that reason, he could potentially follow in the footsteps of his Portuguese compatriot Mourinho, should Boehly bring him to Stamford Bridge this summer.