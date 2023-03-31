Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is attracting interest from AS Roma ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

What's the latest on Loftus-Cheek's future?

The Blues academy graduate has worked his way up through the youth ranks in the capital to become a regular feature of the senior first-team squad, but with his contract set to expire next summer, has already been linked with an exit from Stamford Bridge. Premier League rivals Newcastle were reportedly planning an approach for the 27-year-old in January but Graham Potter wouldn’t allow him to leave due to the injury crisis his squad were facing at the start of the New Year.

Football Insider have since claimed that the SW6 outfit are expected to make their homegrown talent available for transfer with the board not keen to activate the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months, and should he depart, he won’t be short of any potential suitors.

According to Football Insider once again, Chelsea’s former manager Jose Mourinho “wants to bring” Loftus-Cheek to AS Roma in a move that would reunite him with his ex-player. Serie A giants Inter Milan are “incredibly keen” with several unnamed clubs in the top-flight also “interested”. The Blues are “likely” to put the midfielder on the market despite his recent return to the team and having made nine appearances under the 60-year-old during his time at the club, could be on his way to Italy.

Should Chelsea keep or sell Loftus-Cheek?

Loftus-Cheek’s fellow academy graduate Mason Mount has recently been linked with a move to Bayern Munich where the newly appointed Thomas Tuchel is keen to take him on board, but neither of them should be let go.

England’s former international has recorded 17 assists and scored 13 goals since making his breakthrough into the senior fold and adds a freshness to the centre of the park with his positive attitude and desire to perform well for his team (Transfermarkt).

The 6 foot 3 colossus currently ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive carries and the 96th for successful dribbles, as per FBRef, showing that he’s always looking to take on his man and make the magic happen in the final third. The £120k-p/w talent also provides the boss with excellent versatility having operated in an outstanding nine different positions since the start of his career which is a useful attribute to have should any unexpected injuries occur.

Finally, Loftus-Cheek has been hailed a “dangerous” player by journalist Josh Bunting so the Blues should think twice about cashing in because he could prove to be a key player for the side in years to come.