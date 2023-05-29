Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is happy to take a pay cut and join AC Milan this summer, according to an update from talkSPORT's Alex Crook.

Is Loftus-Cheek set to leave Chelsea?

The £120,000-a-week Englishman struggled to be a regular starter for the Blues throughout the 2022/23 season, often having to make do with playing a big-part role. He started exactly half of his side's Premier League matches - 19 out of 38 - and appeared seven times in the Champions League, but only two assists have come his way, with no goals scored.

Loftus-Cheek has reached a point in his career where he surely wants to be considered a key man, considering he is now 27 years of age and around his peak, but it doesn't look like that will happen at Chelsea for the foreseeable future, unless Mauricio Pochettino suddenly views him as an influential figure when he comes in as manager.

He has been linked with a move to Milan in recent days, and a new update seemingly increases the chances of him joining the Serie A giants in the summer transfer window.

Could Loftus-Cheek take pay cut?

According to talkSPORT's Crook, Loftus-Cheek is even willing to earn less money in Italy, in order to ensure he gets his summer move:

"Loftus-Cheek is already in advanced negotiations with Italian giants AC Milan and willing to take a pay cut to seal the move."

Loftus-Cheek leaving Chelsea does make sense for all parties, in fairness, with it clear that he is never really going to be much more than a squad player in west London, despite some good performances over the years and being hailed as "very important" by Cesar Azpilicueta.

With the England international's current Blues deal expiring in 2024, this is the last opportunity for the club to receive a healthy amount of money for his signature, rather than losing him for a free next year. The player himself will also no doubt love to test himself abroad, following in the footsteps of former Chelsea man Fikayo Tomori, so the idea of him staying on at Stamford Bridge makes little sense.

He should be remembered as a solid servant for the club, though, registering 31 goal contributions (13 goals and 18 assists) in 155 appearances, as well as winning two Premier titles and one Europa League crown, as well as a number of other trophies along the way.