Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is a "top target" for AC Milan this summer, according to an update from journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Loftus-Cheek set to leave Chelsea?

The Blues have had an awful season in the Premier League and are now guaranteed to finish in the bottom half, which seemed unthinkable back in August when pre-season predictions were made. They have had three different managers throughout the campaign, with performances and results nowhere near good enough.

Too many players have also slipped well below their usual level and one player who has struggled to play a pivotal role is Loftus-Cheek, who has found regular minutes difficult to come by. He has only started 18 of Chelsea's league games and it has become increasingly clear that his future could lie away from Stamford Bridge.

The £120,000-a-week midfielder's current deal expires at the end of next season, meaning the 27-year-old would be able to leave the Blues on a free transfer in 2024. That is something the club likely won't want to happen and would rather receive a fee for him in the coming months.

Could Loftus-Cheek join Milan?

Taking to Twitter, Romano offered the latest update on his future, revealing that Milan are working hard on a deal to sign Loftus-Cheek this summer, seeing him as a "top target":

"Talks continue behind the scenes for Ruben Loftus-Cheek to AC Milan. He’s top target for Milan, as revealed last week. Chelsea and Milan are discussing about the fee for permanent deal, no way for loan. RLC, keen on Serie A move."

This feels like the right time for Loftus-Cheek to move on, and Milan could be ideal for him, with a move allowing him to test himself in a different league. It has worked out well for Fikayo Tomori, who left Chelsea permanently to join the Serie A giants, which is something the 10-cap England international could take inspiration from.

With Mauricio Pochettino coming in, he is sure to want to bring in his own players and get rid of the deadwood, and unless he sees Loftus-Cheek as a key figure all of a sudden, offering him an extension on his current contract makes little sense.

He has been a solid servant for Chelsea and was previously called "fantastic" by Rio Ferdinand, but now is the time for him to test himself elsewhere, with a move away from west London making sense for all parties.