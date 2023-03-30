Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been made available for transfer at Stamford Bridge, according to reports.

What's the latest on Loftus-Cheek's future?

The Premier League playmaker has worked his way up through the academy ranks in the capital to become a regular feature of the senior first-team, but with his contract set to expire next summer, has already been linked with an exit this season.

The Daily Mail reported that Newcastle United were plotting a move for the 27-year-old in January and were also eyeing an approach for his fellow teammates in Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher, but it was stated that Graham Potter wouldn't let him or any of the trio leave as a result of the injury crisis his squad were facing at the time.

Football Insider have since claimed that England's former international is now being tracked by several unnamed clubs in the UK and is attracting interest from AC Milan and Roma in the Serie A, with the SW6 outfit not keen to activate the one-year extension option that's included in his current terms.

Now, according to Football Insider once again, Chelsea are expected to officially make Loftus-Cheek "available for transfer" at the end of the season with the hierarchy "not keen" to trigger the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months.

The Adidas-sponsored star has pretty much been a mainstay in the team since Potter's arrival having featured in 21 of his 30 games in charge, and has even publicly praised the boss for his efforts, but it sounds like this isn't set to change the club's decision on his future.

Would Chelsea be right to sell Loftus-Cheek?

Chelsea have already previously sold academy graduates like Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori while Mason Mount could also be on the verge of a departure, but considering the positive impact Loftus-Cheek has had on the team of late, the club should keep hold of him and give him a chance moving forward.

The £120K-p/w talent currently ranks in the 98th percentile for progressive carries and the 96th percentile for successful take-ons per game, compared to other players in his position via FBRef, showing his desire to get forward and create as many chances as possible in the final third. The Blues prospect has also clocked up his fair share of goal contributions since making the step-up to the senior first-team, netting 13 strikes and providing 17 assists at the Bridge (Transfermarkt).

Loftus-Cheek has been dubbed a "dangerous" player by journalist Josh Bunting and he is certainly someone that could go on to become a key player in the centre for Chelsea if they were to have a change of heart before the end of the season.