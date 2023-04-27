Chelsea are weighing up an approach to bring Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane back to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Mane's future?

The Senegal international swapped Anfield for the Allianz Arena when he joined from Liverpool last summer, with his contract not set to expire for another two years. The Bundesliga star has so far made 34 appearances for his new club to date, registering 12 goals and five assists during that time, as per Transfermarkt, making quite the impression. However, his future has recently become uncertain after an off-field bust-up behind the scenes.

Thomas Tuchel’s attacker reportedly punched teammate Leroy Sane in an altercation with the German following the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City, which saw him receive a one-match suspension and a fine, but his actions could be set to have even further long-term consequences.

According to Football Insider, Bayern are set to “listen to offers” for Mane during the upcoming window, with Tuchel's former club, Chelsea, “ready to consider a shock move”. The ex-Liverpool talisman is “on the radar” of Todd Boehly and it’s expected that he will be on the move at the end of the season as a result of the incident.

A Premier League return is currently viewed as a “strong possibility” where the Blues will look to bring him back, with the Bundesliga giants wanting to “recoup” the majority of the fee they initially paid for him.

Should Chelsea cash out on Mane?

Mane is a player that’s already got experience in the Premier League. During his time on Merseyside, he was previously hailed as “electric” by journalist Leanne Prescott, and we think Chelsea should definitely splash the cash to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The New Balance-sponsored ace racked up 158 goal contributions (111 goals and 47 assists) in 263 top-flight games for Liverpool and Southampton and knows what it takes to be successful in this division, having secured six trophies at Anfield - while silverware something the Blues are desperately in need of.

Over the past 365 days, the £373k-per-week forward also ranks in the 97th percentile for shot-creating actions and number of touches in the attacking penalty area, so has continued his positive form in terms of looking to produce moments of quality since putting pen to paper at Bayern, showing that he is able to consistently maintain his high level of performances.

Mane additionally shares the same agent as Kai Havertz, so Chelsea could potentially be handed an advantage in the race to land his signature with his representatives already holding an existing connection to the hierarchy in SW6.