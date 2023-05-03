Chelsea have been linked with a summer move for Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane recently but the Senegal international could prove to be the next Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Stamford Bridge.

Could Chelsea sign Sadio Mane?

According to reports from Football Insider last month, Chelsea have registered an interest in bringing the 31-year-old back to the Premier League this summer, with Bayern more than willing to cash in after his less-than-impressive first season in Germany.

Mane broke Liverpool fans' hearts by swapping Anfield for the Allianz Arena last summer but has struggled to replicate his performances with the Reds in the colours of Bayern Munich, managing just 12 goals in all competitions so far this campaign, with a 6.90 average rating from WhoScored for his performances in the Bundesliga.

He also had a bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room following a Champions League defeat against Manchester City last month and is now expected to depart this summer, with the Blues seemingly one possible destination for the versatile attacker.

If he were to rediscover the form that saw him contribute 120 goals and 48 assists in his time at Liverpool, then he would surely be a great addition this summer as incoming boss Mauricio Pochettino looks to amend the Blues' woes in front of goal.

However, his worrying regression at Bayern and age suggest that bringing him to Stamford Bridge this summer could see Todd Boehly repeat his mistake of signing experienced goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang last year.

Should Chelsea sign Sadio Mane?

Boehly parted company with millions and millions as he looked to complete a youthful overhaul at Chelsea but the only striker he signed last summer was the former Arsenal man, who had enjoyed a brief spell with Barcelona.

The Gabon international, who had also previously caught the eye with Borussia Dortmund, would hit 92 goals in his time with the Gunners but was eventually axed by manager Mikel Arteta because of issues with his attitude.

His return to England certainly hasn't gone to plan as he boasts just one goal in 15 Premier League appearances so far this campaign, with another anonymous display in the defeat against Arsenal last night compounding Chelsea's misery. During that clash, he could only manage nine touches and was subsequently hauled off by Lampard at half-time.

Now 33, the striker is being paid £160k-per-week to sit on the bench at Stamford Bridge and looks certain to leave in the near future, as he shows little sign of turning his fortunes around with the west London outfit.

Boehly would potentially have to shell out even more on wages if he were to bring Mane to the club this summer, as the former Southampton man currently earns an eye-watering £373k-per-week at Bayern.

The winger was regarded as "world-class" by Jurgen Klopp in his time at Liverpool and crashed in an impressive 16 goals in the top flight last season, which emphasises his decline at Bayern, as he now struggles to even start under Thomas Tuchel.

To sign an ageing forward who has disciplinary issues based on their previous performances in the Premier League would represent a crazy decision by Chelsea given their woes with Aubameyang, so Boehly and Pochettino must steer well clear this summer.