Sadio Mane wants to remain at Bayern Munich next season despite rumours linking him with a return to the Premier League with Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

What's going on with Mane and Chelsea?

The former Liverpool hero has endured a difficult first season at Bayern, and he was suspended and fined by his club following an altercation with teammate Leroy Sane.

Rumours of a summer exit swiftly followed, and there have been reports linking him with a move to Stamford Bridge.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano shut down any rumours of a shock return to England, as it has now been revealed that Mane wants to succeed with the German giants.

"We heard rumours about Sadio Mane and Chelsea, advanced talks, negotiations, an idea, at the moment there are no negotiations at all between Chelsea and Bayern for Sadio Mane, no concrete discussions at this stage," he stated.

"Let's see how it will evolve. We know Chelsea have different priorities, a striker, a midfielder and a goalkeeper, but also it's important to say about Sadio Mane, that from what I understand, despite reports, the intention of the player and of the agency is to stay at Bayern.

"So the idea of Sadio Mane, is staying at Bayern, have a new chance he has great relationship with the team and with the manager Thomas Tuchel, so Mane wants to stay at Bayern."

Do Chelsea need Mane?

In the last two windows, Chelsea have spent heavily on Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, as attacking options on the wings. Targeting yet another winger in Mane would therefore have been a surprising move.

In his final season at Liverpool, Mane found success playing as a striker following the arrival of Luis Diaz, who took his previous position on the left wing, and perhaps Chelsea may have viewed the 31-year-old as a solution to their striking problems.

Mane has previously been described as a "monster" during his highly successful spell at Liverpool, and he could have brought a lot of experience and quality to a struggling Chelsea squad.

Incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino has a lot to deal with this summer as Chelsea need to reduce the size of their squad, and having an experienced goalscorer in the team could have helped him in the early stages of his tenure.

Mane's desire to stay at Bayern means a move seems very far off, and given that Chelsea will not be competing in Europe next season, adding Mane's £367k-per-week wages may not be the best move in terms of future squad planning.