Chelsea will weigh up whether to make a move for Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane this summer, though they may need to offload some players before they can sanction a swoop, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Sadio Mane?

As per Football Insider, Chelsea's prospective new manager Mauricio Pochettino is said to be 'throwing his weight behind' a potential summer pursuit of Mane.

The report states that Bayern Munich could be 'open to offers' for the 31-year-old and a fee in the region of £30 million could be enough to entice Mane away from the Allianz Arena.

Bild have also claimed that Chelsea have expressed an interest in bringing Mane to Stamford Bridge and the German giants are open to letting him leave following an off-field incident involving Leroy Sane.

Caught Offside have revealed that Roma are one to watch regarding Mane's future, with manager Jose Mourinho thought to be a big fan of the player.

Capology understands the Senegal international earns around €423,077 (£370,186) per week at Bayern Munich on a deal that runs until June 2025.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones has signalled that Chelsea would need to get rid of some bodies first before being in a position to acquire Mane.

Jones said: “It is strange timing for Sadio Mane to be linked with Chelsea, and as I understand, it has come initially from the fact Bayern have heard of interest from London.

“From the Bayern Munich end, there is potential for him to leave the club in the summer for sure, but I’m not sure how Chelsea are really in a position right now to be making decisions over new targets coming onto the market.

“If it is a case of intermediaries scoping things out, I can see why Chelsea are linked. Throughout Todd Boehly’s reign so far, he has always been open-minded about the idea of signing any player with a strong profile and big talent - as we saw when he thought he could get Cristiano Ronaldo.

“So, let’s see how this all opens up. So much has to happen yet, including a space in the team, because right now, the only thing for sure we know is that they have to solve the number nine situation.

“Raheem Sterling is a situation people might naturally look towards if Mane was to be actively pursued because there did feel like a moment was coming a few months back when he might be thinking about his future.

“Such feeling was denied by those close to him at the time, and it is probably a case of looking back and realising there might have been frustrations around the Chelsea set-up at that time and concern about where things were heading.

“With Pochettino coming in, Sterling will probably get a new lease of life. He’s a player who is very professional and very genuine. It was not an easy decision to leave Manchester City to move to Chelsea when he did, but now that he is there, I’m sure he is determined to make it work.

“So, Mane back to the Premier League? I could see that, but let’s wait until Poch is through the door before knowing whether that switch is genuinely doable. Maybe Pochettino is behind a move for Mane, but they cannot make a move like that unless others are heading out the door.”

What are Sadio Mane's stats like this season?

In 2022/23, Mane has featured 35 times for Bayern Munich in all competitions this season, registering 12 goals and five assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored also shows that the 31-year-old has had an average of 2.4 shots per match in the Bundesliga this campaign, demonstrating his ability to regularly trouble opposition backlines.

Of course, there are questions over who Mane could potentially replace at Stamford Bridge. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic have been linked with moves elsewhere this year; however, it remains to be seen who he may replace in the side if he was to complete a transfer to Chelsea.

As the Blues seek to rid themselves of the memory of an underwhelming 2022/23 season, Mane could be a statement signing in west London that would give the Chelsea faithful something to shout about.