One of the biggest jobs at hand for the incoming Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea is to sort out the goalkeeper position.

Edouard Mendy is reportedly close to sealing a move to Saudi Arabia, whilst Kepa Arrizabalaga has never fully convinced anyone of his first-team credentials since his £71.6m to Stamford Bridge.

Therefore, this has opened up a pathway for a new goalkeeper in West London and Robert Sanchez has been tipped to become this figure.

What’s the latest on Robert Sanchez to Chelsea?

According to Express Sport, the proposed move of Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen to the South Coast could have a domino effect that may see Sanchez arrive in the capital.

This outlet details that the 25-year-old is “keen to leave” this window following a public fallout with Roberto De Zerbi, with the Blues among those keeping tabs on the situation.

Manchester United has also been rumoured to be interested in the Spaniard, with it believed to potentially cost a fee of around £28m to entice Brighton to sell.

If a move to Chelsea materialised, it would see Sanchez reunited with former Brighton goalkeeping coach Ben Roberts, who left the Seagulls with Graham Potter back in September 2022.

Is Robert Sanchez a good signing for Chelsea?

Since making his Brighton debut in November 2020, the two-cap international has made 90 appearances in all competitions, whilst keeping a respectable 29 clean sheets.

Last campaign, he began extremely strongly, starting the first 22 encounters, however, he only managed one outing in the final 16 outings, with Jason Steele often preferred.

Despite this, there is still enough evidence to suggest that he is more than capable of regularly starting for Chelsea and is a more reliable option than Kepa.

Incredibly, Sanchez stands at a colossal 6 foot 6, dwarfing his compatriot, and his use of this massive size is indicated by the fact that during the 2021/22 season, the £25k-per-week man registered the most high claims (60) in the division, as he was an indispensable component of the side that achieved a then club-record highest league finish.

Meanwhile, Kepa simply doesn’t possess this dominance or presence and is unable to fill his defenders with any confidence, making just two high claims in the same season and 15 last term.

Previously, his former manager Frank Lampard has said he “needs to go back to basics” and must improve - these comments were made three years ago to portray the endless and defining narrative surrounding the unreliability of Chelsea’s suspect shot-stopper.

Therefore, with Sanchez potentially available for an extremely modest fee and searching for a chance to reignite his career, a move to the 2021 Champions League winners could be an unbelievable fit for both parties.

Described as a “monster” by Potter, Sanchez would be an excellent step within the Chelsea rebuild.