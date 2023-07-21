At times last season, Chelsea’s attack was unwatchable. Games were either marred by countless missed chances or a stark lack of dynamism, efficiency, or purpose in forward areas. It finished with just 38 goals in as many Premier League games - a dismal reflection of the disjointed nature of the Blues’ attack.

This has been noted by Mauricio Pochettino, who has been joined by the likes of Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson at Stamford Bridge, whilst allowing Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic to depart the club.

Currently, Noni Madueke is the only right-winger firmly in his plans, with Hakim Ziyech looking to leave this summer.

Pochettino may look to add further strength on the right-hand side, with Leroy Sane mentioned in what seems an improbable signing.

What’s the latest on Leroy Sane to Chelsea?

According to Simon Phillips (via The Chelsea Chronicle), the 2021 Champions League winners are admirers of the Bayern Munich livewire.

However, at this stage, Phillips confirmed it is still no more than a rumour to keep an eye on, with Manchester City also interested in bringing the German back to the Etihad Stadium.

Who can Leroy Sane link up with at Chelsea?

The 27-year-old originally came to England back in 2016 when he joined Manchester City, and was unplayable in flashes.

He spent four seasons in the north-west under Pep Guardiola, making 135 appearances and notching 85 goal involvements, winning two Premier League titles.

His best year in sky blue came in 2017/18 when he recorded 25 goal contributions in 32 matches and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

Upon his arrival at Bayern Munich in 2020, chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said: “He is an outstanding player who has proven his qualities over the past few years.”

Thus far, he has failed to hit the same productive heights in Germany and was part of the Bayern team that was thrashed by Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals last term.

Nevertheless, the forward still retains his esteemed reputation for his dazzling dribbling speed, and creativity. Among his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, the £238k-per-week dynamo ranks within the best 8% for progressive passes per 90, successful take-ons, total shots, and non-penalty goals per 90.

If a move to Stamford Bridge ever eventually materialised, the idea of a partnership on the right with Reece James is frightening. Due to continuous injuries, the full-back has only appeared in 42 of Chelsea’s last 76 Premier League games, and his patchy fitness was one of the major drawbacks last term.

The 23-year-old is arguably a future Chelsea captain and is a formidable combination of defensive solidity and attacking threat. Speaking on Match of the Day (via Planet Football), Ian Wright once said:

“He’s easily one of the best right-backs in the world at the minute. He’s got everything. His delivery is amazing, his closing down. He’s got the ability and strength to progress the ball, he’s so combative. He’s a super player.”

His talent in attack is what sets him apart from the majority of full-backs, as he ranks within the top 18% for non-penalty goals per 90, as well as the highest 10% for shot-creating actions, progressive carries, and successful take-ons per 90.

Whilst the idea of Sane in west London is a pipe dream at present, it could spark the beginning of a partnership that could terrorise Premier League opponents.