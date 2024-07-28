Having already scheduled a medical to complete their deal for Aaron Anselmino, Chelsea have reportedly instantly turned their attention towards welcoming another fresh face.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues have once again enjoyed a busy summer, which started with a managerial change as Todd Boehly swapped Mauricio Pochettino for former Leicester City boss Enzo Maresca. Since the Italian's arrival, there's been plenty of incomings. The likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Omari Kellyman and Renato Veiga have all arrived - and are set to be joined by Anselmino.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Boca Juniors centre-back is set to travel and complete a medical before returning to the Argentinian giants on loan to pick up where he left off for the rest of the second phase of the Primera Division season.

Following the defender's arrival, the Blues may well be about to present a new shot-stopper too. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Filip Jorgensen in a deal worth an initial £20m this summer and have already scheduled a medical for the Villarreal No 1.

Jorgensen looks set to arrive in a move that will see those at Stamford Bridge beat London rivals Arsenal to his signature. Standing at a staggering 6ft 3in, the Dane will compete with Robert Sanchez to become Maresca's out-and-out No 1 in what will be a highly contested battle between two talented goalkeepers. Having only arrived last summer, Sanchez could be set to lose his place just a year later.

"Great" Jorgensen could take Sanchez's place

At 22 years old, the future is certainly bright for Jorgensen, who could now emerge to become Chelsea's new first-choice option between the sticks. Meanwhile, Sanchez could be left fighting for his place once again after facing a similar battle against Djordje Petrovic after his injury last season. This time around, however, the former Brighton & Hove Albion star may not stand in good stead to reclaim his starting spot.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Filip Jorgensen Robert Sanchez Clean sheets 6 3 Save percentage 72.2% 70.5% Pass success rate 80.7% 82.1% Saves per 90 3.97 3.27

Aside from slightly bettering the Dane in pass accuracy, Sanchez struggled to match Jorgensen in all the important areas last season. The numbers suggest that for just £20m, Chelsea are about to land an impressive upgrade.

Former Villarreal boss Quique Setien praised Jorgensen in January 2023, saying after losing Geronimo Rulli to Ajax (via Relevo): "In sports, we lose a great goalkeeper but we also gain another. Filip is going to be there and will accompany [Pepe] Reina throughout the season. We will try not to make it too noticeable."