Chelsea have had a number of Brazilian stars on their books over the years, from Willian to Ramires and Oscar to David Luiz, and now Estevao is the next. One of the most promising young talents in world football, the 17-year-old signed for Chelsea from Palmeiras back in June in a deal worth £28 million, and will join up with his new club next summer.

Speaking with Transfermarkt earlier this month, the teenage winger, who has scored 12 goals for Palmeiras this season and has already been capped twice by Brazil, outlined his lofty ambitions for when he moves to West London.

“I want to make history and be the most successful Brazilian in the club’s history," he said. "I want to win titles and show my full potential, show everything I can do."

William Gomes next up

As if one Brazilian starlet wasn't enough for Chelsea, the Blues now want Sao Paulo wonderkid William Gomes. That's according to CaughtOffside, who this week reported that scouts from both Chelsea and Arsenal have been monitoring the 18-year-old ahead of a potential transfer, and have been hugely impressed with what they've seen.

Gomes, who can play as either a winger or an attacking midfielder, has made 10 appearances for Sao Paulo this term, scoring twice. He's been described by scout Antonio Mango as "one of the best young players in Sao Paulo right now."

"A dribbling MONSTER, honestly it’s frightening what he’s capable of," Mango wrote of Gomes on X last year. "Remember the name."

Meanwhile, Brazilian football writer All Things Brazil has called Gomes a "really big prospect," and it appears only a matter of time before he winds up on English shores in some capacity.

Newcastle also interested

Chelsea and Arsenal aren't the only two clubs understood to be interested in Gomes. According to Globo Esporte, Newcastle are also keen on the young star, and held initial talks with Sao Paolo over a potential transfer last month.

Serie A side AS Roma also want Gomes, according to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan. Hernan reported way back in January that Roma were on the trail of the Aracaju-born star, and, like Newcastle, had held preliminary talks with Sao Paolo for the player.

No move has yet to materialise for Gomes, but if it does, Sao Paolo have ensured they will get a fair price for him. In March 2023, Gomes signed his first professional contract with the club, which includes a £60 million release clause.

Speaking with ge last yer, Sao Paolo's Director of Football Carlos Belmonte explained that the club see Gomes as part of an "extraordinary generation" of young players on its books.

"William Gomes, an extraordinary player, we also renewed his contract," Belmonte said. "We see him as a different player, with a lot of strength, playing on the right side, sometimes on the left."