Chelsea scouts are now watching a defender who Liverpool bid for in the January transfer window, but there is set to be competition for his signature from some of Europe's top clubs, according to a report.

Chelsea planning to strengthen in multiple areas

At one stage this season, it looked like the Blues could be capable of mounting a Premier League title challenge, but their form has since gone downhill, and they are now set to battle it out for a Champions League spot.

As such, it is clear Enzo Maresca needs some new additions this summer if his side are going to start competing with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, and the manager is planning to strengthen in a number of key areas.

Robert Sanchez has flattered to deceive this season, with multiple options being considered to replace the goalkeeper, while there is also interest in a new striker, and the likes of Victor Osimhen and Liam Delap are on the shortlist.

Jackson has struggled for goals since the turn of the year, meaning a new striker may be deemed a priority signing for Maresca this summer, but the manager also wants to bring in some new options in defence.

According to a report from Gianluca Di Marzio, the Blues have now sent scouts to watch Bologna's Sam Beukema, running the rule over the defender during the Italian side's Serie A clash against AC Milan.